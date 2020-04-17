UAAP
Jalen Green was ranked No. 1 in ESPN's recruitment class of 2020
Instagram/Jalen Green
Fil-Am Jalen Green signs with NBA G League
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 9:50am

MANILA, Philippines — No. 1 high school recruit Jalen Green has opted to skip college and sign directly with the NBA G League.

The top prospect played guard for Prolific Prep in Napa, California, and received offers from top schools in the US NCAA and the NBL in Australia.

He was also named to the 2020 McDonald's All-American and a member of the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team.

Green is also decorated with gold medals from FIBA youth World Cups in the Under-19, Under-17 and Under-16 tournaments.

He was also awarded MVP in the 2018 FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup in Argentina.

"We're thrilled to welcome a player and a person of Jalen's caliber to the NBA G League," G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a news release.

"He represents the next generation of NBA players, and we couldn't be more excited to have him develop his professional skills in our league," he added.

Green has previously played in the Philippines in the NBTC League hosted by SM.

