TJ Perkins, Jeff Cobb grace PWR: Homecoming 

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American professional wrestler Theodore James “TJ” Perkins and Ring of Honor star Jeff Cobb will headline Philippine Wrestling Revolution’s Homecoming event on Saturday, October 12, at the ABS-CBN Vertis Tent in Quezon City.

With top international talent headlining the event, PWR Homecoming is projected to be the biggest non-WWE wrestling spectacle in the country to date.

Perkins, who made a name for himself wrestling in TNA (Total Non-Stop Action), WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, is currently working the independent circuit matches skills with ex-PWR and Philippine Excellence Champion Jake “The Senyorito” de Leon. Cobb, on the other hand, will figure in a three-way match for the PWR Championship with Quatro and former two-time champion Chris Panzer involved.

The appearance of Perkins and Cobb will be a high water mark for local professional wrestling promotions, something PWR has been very keen about.

“That has been the mantra of PWR,” said Jan Imbat, vice president for the promotion, “Put up action-packed shows filled with athletic feats, comedic shows, compelling storylines and engaging characters that all fit to the taste of the Filipino market.”

How big of an impact has PWR had?

PWR has built a loyal fan base that regularly attends the 11 shows they put up annually (they have organized a total of 52 heading into PWR Homecoming). “We have been blessed to have a loyal fan base of 300-350 person who attend every show from the Bayanihan center in Mandaluyong to the Power Mac Center Spotlight in Taguig. The real challenge lies in finding the balance in bringing in new eyes while keeping our current fans.”

Three of their wrestlers — Crystal, Jake de Leon and Ken Warren — were invited to a WWE tryout last July 2019 in Shanghai, China.

Professional wrestling has grown by leaps and bounds over the past several years. Promotions in Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand have all been put up and are growing.

“Through good working relationships with promotions with our Asian neighbors, everyone has built fanbases in our respective countries,” Imbat said.

The result is PWR Homecoming, an event five years in the making. Perkins, who has never been shy in displaying or talking about his Filipino heritage, is an exciting high-flyer. Jeff Cobb is a legitimate Olympian having represented Guam in the 2004 Olympics. Their presence on fight night adds a lot of star power to PWR and Filipino professional wrestling.

“This will be the culmination of what we have been building over the past five years. And we hope that this helps bring more awareness to the local scene and turn Filipino wrestling casuals into becoming (dedicated) wrestling fans with PWR,” said Imbat.