Vargas 'irrevocably' resigns as POC president

MANILA, Philippines – Ricky Vargas on Tuesday has stepped down from his post as president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

POC spokesperson Clint Aranas confirmed that Vargas tendered his "irrevocable" resignation, as seen in this video interview by Spin.ph’s Rebuen Terrado.

Official statement from POC through new spokesperson Clint Aranas. He confirms that POC president Ricky Vargas stepped down from his post @spinph pic.twitter.com/45vg3jM1RW — Reuben Terrado (@reubensports) June 18, 2019

Meanwhile, The Daily Tribune’s Julius Manicad likewise offered a reason for Vargas’ decision to resign as POC president.

Ricky Vargas resigned after 8 of the 13 POC board members questioned his involvement in some questionable deals, including the reported overpriced contract with Asics. @tribunephl — Julius Manicad (@tribunephl_JCM) June 18, 2019

Vargas took over as POC chief in March last year, succeeding longtime president Jose "Peping" Cojuangco.

Vargas' resignation comes as the Philippines is less than six months away from hosting the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

(This is a developing story)