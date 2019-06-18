PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Ricky Vargas
Vargas 'irrevocably' resigns as POC president
(Philstar.com) - June 18, 2019 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – Ricky Vargas on Tuesday has stepped down from his post as president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

POC spokesperson Clint Aranas confirmed that Vargas tendered his "irrevocable" resignation, as seen in this video interview by Spin.ph’s Rebuen Terrado.

Meanwhile, The Daily Tribune’s Julius Manicad likewise offered a reason for Vargas’ decision to resign as POC president.

Vargas took over as POC chief in March last year, succeeding longtime president Jose "Peping" Cojuangco.

Vargas' resignation comes as the Philippines is less than six months away from hosting the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

(This is a developing story)

POC RICKY VARGAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A thousand wins and counting for Ginebra
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra had to walk the extra mile to book its 1,000th win as a franchise in the Philippine Basketball Associat...
Sports
Teen NBA prospect LaMelo Ball signs with Australia's Hawks
3 hours ago
LaMelo Ball, rated among the top US high school prospects and the brother of NBA guard Lonzo Ball, has signed with the Illawarra...
Sports
Shooting at rally mars Raptors celebration of NBA crown
3 hours ago
A giant parade to celebrate the Toronto Raptors winning their first NBA title was marred by a shooting behind the downtown...
Sports
The price of an Olympic gold: Breaking down Hidilyn Diaz's money matters
By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
Philstar.com breaks down the numbers of Hidilyn Diaz's financial struggles for her Olympic bid.
Sports
Analyzing Filoil quarterfinals wins
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Four games. Let’s dissect them.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Juvic in focus as PGT Negros begins
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Juvic Pagunsan has been used to being the hunted in a checkered golfing career. And being one again in the ICTSI Negros Occidental...
Sports
14 hours ago
F2 Logistics squares off with PLDT
14 hours ago
F2 Logistics expects a tough challenge as it goes for its second win against PLDT while Foton hopes to come out strong with...
Sports
Ceres Negros tests Hanoi firepower at Panaad
By Olmin Leyba | June 18, 2019 - 12:00am
History-chasing Ceres Negros FC seeks the upperhand against Vietnamese side Hanoi FC as they mix it up in the first leg of the AFC Asean Zone semifinals at the Busmen’s turf at Panaad Stadium in Bacolod C...
14 hours ago
Sports
Beermen sweep Legends’ elims
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 18, 2019 - 12:00am
San Miguel completed an elimination round sweep while Alaska kept Purefoods winless in the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-off over the weekend at the Pasig Sports Center.
14 hours ago
Sports
Gilas U19 at PSA forum
June 18, 2019 - 12:00am
The Gilas Pilipinas Youth team to the FIBA U19 World Cup and Kevin Alas’ mental anguish of recovering from a devastating injury will be tackled in today’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association...
14 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with