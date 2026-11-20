EDITORIAL — Senate sanctions

The House of Representatives has been quick to impose disciplinary sanctions on its members, from reprimand to suspension and expulsion, for a wide range of issues including disorderly behavior.

Possibly because the Senate has a much smaller membership, senators have rarely wielded their disciplinary powers over their peers. Heherson Alvarez was reprimanded in 1995 for prematurely clearing a policeman being probed by the chamber, while Juan Ponce Enrile was also censured for a privilege speech in which he linked senators to a coup attempt.

In the pre-martial law Senate, amid a leadership fight in 1949, senators replaced Jose Avelino with Mariano Cuenco as Senate president. The senators later voted 11-8 to suspend Avelino for one year on charges of tax evasion, abuse of office and misconduct.

The current Senate now faces a test as one of its members, Ronald dela Rosa, remains in hiding. Dela Rosa, wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, stopped attending Senate sessions on Nov. 11 last year.

He surfaced at the Senate on May 11 to participate in the voting that ousted Tito Sotto and installed Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate president. Dela Rosa then left the Senate premises in the wee hours of May 12 by hitching a ride with his ally Sen. Robinhood Padilla. Dela Rosa has not been seen since then.

At the time, he was already facing an ethics complaint filed on Feb. 25 by the group Wag Kang KuCorrupt, which counts among its members former finance undersecretary Cielo Magno and Barry Gutierrez.

The group accused Dela Rosa of dereliction of duty and abuse of privilege, demanding a Senate probe, sanctions and the suspension of his salary in line with a “no work, no pay” policy.

The Senate deemed the complaint non-compliant in May, so the group submitted supplemental affidavits to the ethics committee. A few weeks ago, the panel ruled that the supplemented complaint had substantially complied with the requirements.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla recently said he was in negotiations with an armed group that was protecting Dela Rosa. While maintaining that the government knew where the senator was hiding, Remulla dangled a P50-million reward for information leading to Dela Rosa’s capture.

This week the ethics committee told Dela Rosa to comment on the complaint. How the directive will reach him is unclear. Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian has said Dela Rosa and three other senators who have not been attending sessions have not been receiving their salaries and operating funds for their offices.

Eschewing salaries and office maintenance expenses is not enough. Two senators who are being held without bail cannot be accused of dereliction of duty. But anyone who deliberately stays away for a prolonged period must face disciplinary action from their peers.