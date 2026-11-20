Ageism and women

I make particular mention of women because we are always the ones conscious about age. Is it not good manners to NOT ask a woman her age? You can ask any man but etiquette dictates you never ask a woman.

I remember turning 40 ahead of my colleagues and they were all shocked I had turned the big 4-0! Then comes the next realization when you turn 60. Somehow you get mixed feelings being an official senior and also trying to hang on to 59 and hope no one asks for your “junior card” (a reference to the senior citizen card one carries when you reach 60).

But more than just marking milestones, these ages also age out mostly women from the workplace. At 60, in this country, it is almost automatic that you now are in the “pre-departure” area. And women find themselves taking care of grandchildren, dropping out of the workplace and maybe even starting to worry about dementia and Alzheimer’s.

In and around ASEAN, we found out that there are different age marks for retirement. Some have it later and some, like Indonesia, have it at 57 for women. We discussed Ageism at a round table forum right before the ASEAN meetings started. We invited professors, corporate chiefs, diplomats and women leaders to weigh in on what should be done about Ageism. Our group, the Philippine Women’s Economic Network (www.philwen.org), a coalition of five women organizations, was tasked with gathering the intellectual inputs for proposing change in ASEAN policies. With a pre-read document to put everyone in perspective, the participants contributed their own corporate or academic experience to enrich the results and discussion points.

We want women to not be useless or less active after the magic age. Many of our peers are now happily serving as consultants and corporate directors even past 70 years of age. The ones who turn 60 look at career paths beyond that age, whether it’s investing in a startup or starting a consultancy. Imagine the years of corporate life that would go to waste if women just suddenly retired after many productive years in the workforce. I was chatting with a customer service and loyalty executive who had retired last year. Sadly, her successors are not as active or responsive as she was when she was still actively working. I emailed her anyway and true enough, she had messaged me twice to check if her assignees or successors have come to my rescue. No, they did not. So I told her to consider being a consultant for customer service for other loyalty members like myself.

What about the other 60-year-olds in the workforce? Should they resign to just being “caregivers” to their grandchildren? What career paths have we laid out to keep them economically active?

In ASEAN as with most parts of the world, people are now defying age with exercise and nutrition. So we must take another look at retirement and literally “change our tires” and re-tire toward 10 to 20 more years of productive existence.

We will share our thoughts with economic leaders who can pursue these talks in Singapore next year (Singapore is ASEAN chair in 2027) and even until Thailand’s hosting in 2028. In our Action Agenda for women empowerment, we must include keeping women (if they choose to) in the workforce beyond 60. It can be an option for those who think they are still productive and useful for the economy.

Did you know people cannot get social security if they started working past 60? Why is this so? A government employee who pivoted to private practice found out she could not even get a social security number – a requirement for her to teach in a private university. And because of this she could not pursue her academic career past seniority age. That is pure waste of talent and experience, don’t you think? She has so much to share with the university but social security rules prevent her from being employed again past that age set by law.

This is why it helps to keep talking about options for aging people. What are we to do if we are physically and mentally fit but are over 60 or 65 chronologically? There ought to be options for people who keep themselves active, strong and mentally active.

This is the discussion on Ageism. After our round table discussion, the participants agreed to pursue talks and make sure we come up with a paper to submit to our leaders. We simply cannot waste good talent and experience because the law says so. This law may be archaic now as health conditions improve for what used to be “aging 60 years olds.” I started my gym practice at 71 and have never regretted becoming stronger. Also, with advances in medicine, even what used to be dreaded diseases are now considered lifestyle ailments. So people do live longer and life expectancy rates have gone up due to better medical care, better nutrition and exercise.

The other discussion is about pension, where women receive less and often do not get enough to live on. There is a maximum social security contribution even if your position earned higher than most pay grades. So upon retirement the pension may not be what you expect to live on.

Some institutions have taken a look at the stages in a woman’s working life and have passed, for example, the Workplace Fairness Act in Singapore, due to take effect at the end of 2027 (their hosting year, too). Japan requires companies to report how many women they hire and promote, something we ASEAN employers can also adopt or emulate.

How we wish ASEAN member-states take a look at these good practices and give women that extra time to earn more, and not leave the workforce quietly.