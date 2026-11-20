Triumvirate

The ASEAN Summit meeting in Manila was an expensive front act. It allowed the host country to splurge like money was going out of style.

It was, alas, a visual spectacle with very little achievement to justify the expense.

The APEC Summit meeting held immediately after in Shenzhen, China overshadowed the Manila spectacle by its scale, its meticulous diplomatic preparation and the dazzle of an ultra-modern metropolis that was just a fishing village a few decades back. But even that spectacle of summitry served only as the backdrop for the biggest diplomatic show of all: the summit meeting held between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

This is the very first time the three powerful leaders actually sat around a single table.

Ahead of the tripartite meeting, an old photograph from Yalta filled the world’s front pages. This was a photograph of Joseph Stalin, Winston Churchill and Franklin Delano Roosevelt sitting together towards the close of the Second World War. They were the leaders of the major allied powers on the verge of defeating Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan.

Between them, these three men commanded millions of men under arms lording it over a world in ruins. In that fateful meeting, they imperiously redrew the world’s maps and dictated the future of entire nations. They decided on the means to rebuild a world that went through the most destructive war humanity ever saw. The commanded the birth of new states and charted the world’s destiny.

Ahead of the Shenzhen summit of three, there was much speculation about what the meeting might achieve. Some feared the three might decide to divide up the world among themselves. But Trump, Putin and Xi did not quite have the prestige and the power of the Yalta triumvirate.

Trump just suffered an embarrassing defeat in the US midterm elections. His party lost control of both houses of the US Congress. Everything he represented in American politics was roundly rejected by American voters. The transition towards a post-Trump America is underway. The man proved to be a nightmare for his people.

Putin is under the same strain. His military adventure against Ukraine invited global sanctions and bled Russia’s domestic economy. His people are exhausted. They desperately want this man’s dictatorship to end soon. He will leave no legacy his people will celebrate for generations to come.

Xi is not in a much better position. The recent purges of senior military leaders in Beijing have been interpreted as signs of regime aging. He is feared but not loved. The sustainability of China’s economic achievement is increasingly under doubt. China, after all, stares at the prospects of an aging population. The present model of technology-driven growth will soon have to be reinvented.

Between the three of them, no hopeful vision of civilization’s destiny is offered. What they have in common are powerful nuclear arsenals that can obliterate the world many times over. They do not hold the world in awe. They hold humanity captive to the fear of a nuclear holocaust.

The visuals of the three fading leaders meeting to discuss the state of the world is not inspiring for the rest of the world. Neither one represents a future we might want. They represent the many flaws civilization managed to accumulate. They represent a human condition we want to transcend.

Nevertheless, if a meaningful discussion between three leaders with varying qualities of mind is at all possible, there is a chance for the three powers to act in concert to reduce the potential for chaos the world presents.

Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, Trump’s aggression in Iran and Xi’s aggressive build-up in the Western Pacific produced a fearsome synergy for everyone else. The world’s energy supply chains are broken in many places. The trade flows have been disrupted by, among other things, tariff barriers.

The global economy is beset by irrational policies, counterproductive sanctions and suboptimal capital flows. Inflation is high. Growth is sputtering. Trade happens only with so much hesitation.

There is fear of trade routes being blocked, trade partnerships being broken and alliances being betrayed. These are not conditions that will bring about a kinder future, especially for the world’s poor.

At the very least, the three-party summit should open the way for new arms limitations talks. The strategic arms limitations agreement between the US and Russia has lapsed. No new agreement has been signed. Any such agreement will probably require years of negotiations – although Trump thinks he could just wave a magic wand and it will happen.

Regional associations and individual countries have been attempting to expand the space for free trade. But without the overt support of the great powers, the gains will be limited. There is not enough of whatever is needed to reflate the global economy and end this long period of despair.

International institutions such as the UN and the WHO need to be rebuilt from the damage wrought by Trump’s unilateralism. The growing indebtedness of many economies is a problem that should rate high on the global agenda. We have a global financial meltdown to avert.

All the three leaders need the optics of the Shenzhen summit to convey a semblance of power for themselves. But the circumstances of each are very different from the others.

Three politically enfeebled men will not produce a new future.