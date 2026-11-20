BizNewsAsia is 25

BizNewsAsia, the Philippines’ largest business and news weekly magazine, celebrates its Silver Jubilee or 25th year this Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Top officials of the land and the best and biggest tycoons, taipans and CEOs have confirmed their attendance.

I am the BizNewsAsia founder, president and CEO. The Nov. 25 event celebrates my 57 years of uninterrupted professional journalism, making me the Philippines’ most senior journalist.

I have worked for the greatest media conglomerate (Time Warner and its Asiaweek), the oldest (The Mainichi Shimbun of Japan), the smallest (The Manila Chronicle) and the largest dailies (The Manila Times, The Times Journal and today, The Philippine STAR where I write a column on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).

When I started working as a foreign correspondent, in 1972, the peso was only P7 per US dollar (I kept multiple news jobs, local and foreign). By the time I left foreign correspondent work, the peso was P56 to the dollar.

My salary increased eight-fold without me doing anything. So I think devaluation is good for the economy and of course, for foreign Filipino workers or expats who number 12 million spread to 200 countries and remit $40 billion a year. That’s P2.5 trillion – a third of the national budget and nine percent of GDP.

I was cited by the Jaycees as one of The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM), the 1985-86 batch that produced two senators, one House speaker and four Cabinet members. I got the TOYM trophy for helping put the Philippines on the world map, before and during the country’s moment of great peril and great restoration.

I graduated with honors in elementary, high school and college. I obtained my Bachelor of Literature degree, major in journalism and minor in economics, from the University of Santo Tomas, magna cum laude, on a four-year, full scholarship, including allowance, from the Arsenio H. Lacson Foundation. I took three semesters of MBA studies at the Ateneo de Manila Graduate School of Business, at Padre Faura. I finished global journalism at the University of Stockholm, Sweden.

If my 57 years of coverage of the economy and business and all the seminars and briefings I attended were given academic credit, I probably would qualify to be an economist.

If my 57 years of covering Philippine politics were given academic credit, I would qualify to be a political analyst.

If my years of covering the communist and Muslim separatist rebellions in various combat areas, three People Power revolutions (1986, January 2001 and May 2001), at least 12 coup attempts, RAM destabilization, political and armed forces infightings were given academic credit, I should be a general, I once told a friend who became a general (reserve) without firing a single shot.

But Tony Lopez is just a plain journalist, a senior journalist, a columnist of this great paper, The Philippine STAR.

On Oct. 29, 2026, interviewed on Bilyonaryo TV, I denounced massive corruption and corrupt politicians. They are “bobo na, magnanakaw pa” (already stupid and also thieves), “a difficult combination,” I said, “because stupid thieves don’t know they steal, big time. They think it’s political harassment or weaponizing the anti-money laundering council law against them. But they are thieves, big time thieves, “ang sarap patayin!” (What a thrill to kill them!).

The 17-minute Bilyonaryo interview went viral, garnering four million views.

I am often perceived as an economist and a political analyst.

I have covered nine presidents – from Diosdado Macapagal Sr. to Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, from Corazon Cojuangco Aquino to Benigno Simeon Cojuangco Aquino III, and from Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Sr. to Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. In between, I covered and interacted with President Joseph Ejercito Estrada, Fidel V. Ramos and Rodrigo Roa Duterte. I am the only Filipino journalist to interview the exiled Marcoses in Hawaii.

BizNewsAsia was funded by part of my separation pay from Time Warner’s Asiaweek, after 25 years as a senior correspondent for Asia of the then best-selling newsweekly in the Philippines and the rest of Asia, from the ’80s to the early 21st century.

Early this year, my STAR columnist colleague Atty. Mike Toledo wrote: “Tony once opined that in journalism, knowledge and experience are powerful forces to enable our public its untrammeled access to updated, reliable and useful information; and that, though often exciting and entertaining, journalism is a fundamental tool of empowerment, for businesses to manage their enterprises well and for citizens to navigate their lives productively. This then was what inspired him to set up BizNewsAsia.”

Mike said: “Tony has covered and witnessed it all – fires, crimes, storms, massacres, massive floods, plane crashes, epidemics, earthquakes, volcano eruptions, three EDSA revolts, 14 coup attempts, the world’s two longest insurgencies – the NPA and Muslim separatism, and wars.

“BizNewsAsia is and will always be a publishing success story. It took off greatly and never lost ground, despite three years of COVID and its after effects. While many publications closed shop and lost their moorings, BizNewsAsia instead grew in strength.”

My late age passion is oil painting and charcoal drawing. I am very good at portrait painting in charcoal and for an amateur, quite competent in oil – classical and abstract, despite having started serious painting just this 2026. In high school, I earned my summer allowance by doing komiks illustration for major comics magazines of general circulation.

My ultimate fulfillment are my five kids and six grandchildren. My kids: Myra (MBA Ateneo), deceased; lawyer Ivy (Ateneo Law); Ranel (special studies, California); Noreen (Ateneo IS, marketing and communications) and Ciara (Ateneo IS).

My grandkids: Enzo (engineer, highest honors, Georgia Institute of Technology), Gio (studying film production, California); Audrey, Anika (Ateneo, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Information Design), Rafa and Nacho.

I am immensely grateful to the Lord for my life as a journalist and of course for having kids and grandchildren who carry my writing and creative gifts. Which is why I think the future is bright.

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Email: [email protected]