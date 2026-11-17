Growth coalition

The extravaganza is over. The formulaic speeches have all been delivered. It is time to move on towards confronting our own diminishing future.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is a lame duck. He does not have the public support, the work ethic and the intellectual discipline to pull us out of the current crisis. No circus could be big enough to cover up the fact that we now sit at the bottom of our region, threatening to be the black hole that pulls everybody else down.

This year will be a dismal year. Next year will probably be more of the same stream of sad economic numbers. The Marcos Jr. years will have to be written off as a lost period.

Clear the table. We need to urgently and fundamentally reinvent this nation.

Forget about 2027. That year is lost before it even started. Business confidence is not about to miraculously return. Not with the same politicians in power. Not with the same unimaginative policies in place. Not with the same conventional discourse pervading.

2028 could be the earliest turning point. But only if we shatter the political paradigm that determined who governs this country. Unless we do so, we will get more of the same. The same volume of corruption. The same policy timidity. The same money politics that brought us to the hell we now endure.

The 2028 elections, if we ever get to it, could be a strategic turn. But only if we put our mind to it. Only if we build a growth coalition around a program of real reforms. Only if we are able to install a new ruling coalition freed from the clutches of money politics.

This might sound like wishful thinking. There has been no initiative so far to challenge the debilitating logic of patronage politics. No new forces have entered the electoral arena. No independent political formations are taking shape.

2027 is going to pass very quickly. If we wish to make the 2028 elections truly meaningful for our people, we must begin working to establish new political networks. We need to begin imagining a new future for this country. A new future rests on the possibility of new politics. We have to create that.

Otherwise, we are doomed. The crisis we find ourselves in will doom an entire generation. The same names, the same self-serving agendas and the same corrupt syndicates will continue to control our politics.

The nation is in deep crisis. We thirst for radical ideas. We seek new leaders: not new faces doing old politics. We need a new vision for the nation: not more demagoguery from reactionary groups who love calling themselves “progressives.”

In 1984, this nation was at a crossroads not too different from what we are experiencing now. In that year, at the UP, the country’s best intellectuals convened a series of visioning exercises on the theme “Nation in Crisis.” A wide assortment of civil society groups convened what was called “Kongreso ng Mamayang Pilipino” (Kompil). Between these initiatives, the principal outlines of a new post-dictatorship Philippines began to form.

In 2001, in the wake of what was called “Edsa Dos,” a network of reformist local executives, including then Naga City Mayor Jesse Robredo, initiated a reform initiative. The network was called “Kaya Natin” and saw itself as a sustained movement, powered from the grassroots, to end corruption-driven politics in this country.

Unfortunately, the effort lost steam and dynastic politics saw a resurgence. What began as a visionary movement was eventually consumed by the ceaseless power struggle between local executives and congressmen. The congressmen triumphed. The prelude to the crippling infrastructure scandal of the past few years was set.

In 2021, on the eve of the crucial 2022 elections, a group of venerable personalities convened an effort to put together a broad coalition to support a reformist candidate. The initiative failed. It did not have enough leverage against the conventional political parties. It was accused of attempting to displace elections with an investiture.

Today, in the midst of deepening economic ruin, we have the opportunity to attempt yet another effort to reconstruct our politics. If we do not do this, our electoral politics will lose credibility. It will cease to be recognized as the exclusive means to legitimize political power.

To be sure, political pessimism is taking root. More and more are giving up on elections as the exclusive way to install political leadership. We do not need to enumerate the perils created when a nation loses hope in electoral democracy. Our country has gone through many tragic episodes brought about by political pessimism.

At the moment, our electoral imagination remains trapped in personality-centered politics. The numerous opinion polls that measure name-recall and individual popularity have had the unintended effect of keeping our electoral imagination trapped in the old mould.

It is this personality-centered politics that needs to be challenged. The best way to challenge it is to begin building a coalition of forces – not necessarily political parties – around an agenda of rapidly restoring economic growth. Adherence to this agenda will be the main criterion for those aspiring for elective positions.

The agenda must be clear and feasible. It must be pragmatic rather than demagogic. It must be hopeful rather than despairing.

It is the very concept of elections that needs to be challenged. Electoral democracy must be an opportunity to unite.