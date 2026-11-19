Clock is ticking

Two maverick lawmakers in the 20th Congress have joined forces in continuing their push to ensure the next budget bill they will pass into law must be compliant with the country’s Constitution. For starters, Navotas City Rep. Tobias “Toby” Tiangco and Caloocan City Edgar “Egay” Erice vowed to carry out genuine transparency and accountability by reviewing the proposed budget of the House of Representatives under the 2027 General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

Tiangco and Erice renewed their call to fellow lawmakers at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay news forum last Wednesday. Crossing partylines, the two congressmen pressed their colleagues to take a second look at their own House-approved budget for 2027. The two of them in tandem first initiated their call in plenary session last week but were rejected.

Tiangco and Erice noted with dismay how the annual House budgets have become so bloated these past years. Both admitted the House-approved outlays each year have not gone through the required congressional budgetary procedures as they ought to.

And yet, Tiangco underscored, all government agencies of the executive branch – as they must – went through the congressional gauntlet before their respective budgets got approved.

To this effect, Tiangco filed House Bill (HB) 1590 last Nov. 9 urging their fellow lawmakers to direct the House committee on appropriations to present in plenary deliberations the 2027 House budget “following the same procedure applicable to other departments and agencies, in order to comply with Article VI, Section 25 (3) of the 1987 Constitution.”

Tiangco cited the original National Expenditure Program (NEP) submitted by Malacañang provided for a total of P7.23 trillion in the House-approved 2027 GAB. The House was given P17.6 billion in the NEP. By realignments and amendments apparently done by the budget amendments and review subcommittee, a sub-committee of the House appropriations committee, the House budget got an additional P5 billion, Tiangco revealed.

This is just the House budget, Erice pointed out. As it later turned out, Erice deplored finding out more than 7,000 projects and programs will be funded by the 2027 GAB out of “institutional amendments, congressional and senatorial insertions” running to millions and billions of pesos of taxpayers’ money and foreign loan borrowings. He specifically referred to the “red flags” on the House-approved 2027 GAB that were raised by the so-called “angry nerds” or the 5,000 volunteers of the People’s Budget Coalition (PBC).

Tiangco and Erice jointly called for the cooperation of their fellow legislators to comply with the Oct. 7, 2026 ruling of Supreme Court (SC) that declared as “unconstitutional” the 2024, 2025 and 2026 budget laws. Incidentally, Erice was one of the petitioners who questioned the legality of lump sum fund allocations in the 2026 GAA. The 2024 and the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) were passed by the 19th Congress while it was the 20th Congress that approved the 2026 GAA.

All three GAAs were signed into law by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Taking up the cudgels for the executive branch headed by PBBM, the Office of the Solicitor General (SolGen) headed by Darlene Berberabe declared this SC decision practically dictated how to craft future national budgets but which should be left to the President and to both chambers of Congress. The SolGen manifested this in its 85-page motion for clarification and partial reconsideration submitted recently to the SC in behalf of the impleaded parties that included the Senate, the House, the Executive Secretary, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

The SolGen’s petition asked the High Court to clarify its previous ruling that “prohibited lump-sum appropriation” under the three budget laws. The SC decision specifically ruled that increasing “unprogrammed appropriations” (UA) cannot exceed the President’s total recommended appropriations in the NEP.

The SolGen asserted the SC-imposed “conditions” violate the principle of separation of powers under our country’s 1987 Constitution.

Both Tiangco and Erice remain optimistic though there is still time to make the necessary amendments while the proposed 2027 GAA bill is still going through the scrutiny of the Senate. They cited the public commitments of both Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian and Senate finance committee chairman Sen. JV Ejercito that the senators will do their best to prioritize the passage into law of the 2027 GAB even while they are busy completing the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Tiangco is rightfully worried over the SC ruling on the 2025 budget he voted for approval along with other pro-administration allies in Congress. He cast a “conditional yes” vote for the 2026 budget law when he got estranged from then House speaker Martin Romualdez, precisely after the “ghost” flood control projects under the 2024 and 2025 budget laws that were shepherded by former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co as former chairman of the House committee on appropriations.

Erice, on the other hand, was formerly senior House deputy minority leader until he lost in March this year for still unclear reasons. A member of the Liberal Party, Erice was one of the lawmakers who did not back VP Duterte’s impeachment.

Speaking of impeachment, the senator-judges resumed yesterday their trial with VP Sara’s legal defense panel presenting her side on the alleged “unexplained wealth” that remained after the House prosecution dropped the three other Articles of Impeachment.

The two chambers of Congress have suspended their sessions to give way to the Philippines’ hosting of the just concluded ASEAN Leaders’ Summit held in Metro Manila from Nov. 15 to 18. Sessions will resume on Nov. 26 until both chambers adjourn for their Christmas break on Dec. 19.

Definitely, they have only less than a month to ensure the passage of the 2027 GAB before the end of the fiscal year. If not, the national government will operate on Jan. 1, 2027 under the re-enacted 2026 GAA.

While the SolGen’s appeal to the SC remains pending, the clock is ticking on the 2027 budget enactment. Meanwhile, the SC ruling on the one-year bar against new impeachment case against PBBM will lapse in February 2027.