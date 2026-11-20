Quiet diplomacy is not silent

In the wake of the recently concluded ASEAN Summits hosted by the Philippines, renewed debate has emerged over Manila’s transparency campaign in the West Philippine Sea. Supporters make a compelling case: no nation should relinquish its capacity to inform its citizens and the international community about developments that affect its sovereignty, sovereign rights and maritime interests. Transparency promotes public awareness, reinforces democratic accountability and helps counter misinformation.

Yet transparency and diplomacy should not be viewed as mutually exclusive. The Philippines should continue to affirm its national positions in the West Philippine Sea. But it should also appreciate the practical value of quiet diplomacy, a tool that many claimant states have employed pragmatically in managing sea disputes with China.

Quiet diplomacy does not mean abandoning legal claims, compromising national interests or concealing facts from the Filipino people. Rather, it means conducting sensitive negotiations through professional diplomatic channels while avoiding unnecessary public exchanges that may harden national positions and reduce opportunities for cooperation.

Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have all maintained their respective claims in the South China Sea while preserving regular diplomatic engagements with Beijing. Their governments rarely transform every maritime incident into a public confrontation. Instead, they combine firmness in defending their interests with sustained diplomatic communication designed to prevent escalation and preserve channels for cooperation.

This approach has not made these nations silent. They continue to assert their maritime claims, strengthen their capabilities for national defense and engage external partners, particularly the United States and China. But they often do so without noise that turns every disagreement into a public spectacle.

Complete silence is problematic because it undermines transparency and weakens public trust. Excessive publicity, on the other hand, can create an environment where diplomatic flexibility becomes politically costly.

Diplomacy works best when governments retain space to talk candidly, explore options and reduce tensions without constantly performing for domestic or international audiences. This is why quiet diplomacy remains an indispensable instrument of statecraft.

Many of the world’s most difficult disputes have been managed not through press conferences or social media campaigns, but through sustained dialogue conducted away from the public spotlight. Negotiations often require patience, discretion, prudence and strategic restraint.

Transparency should remain an important policy. The government should continue to inform the public and the international community about significant developments in the West Philippine Sea.

But transparency must be exercised responsibly. The objective should be to inform the public, not inflame popular nationalism. The goal should be to communicate facts, not generate hostilities. It should strengthen the Philippines’ legal and diplomatic position to achieve long-term gains, not merely satisfy short-term political demands.

A mature Philippine foreign policy requires disciplined communication. A government can be transparent without being provocative. It can be open without being confrontational. It can assert its maritime rights without unnecessarily humiliating its counterparts. A responsible Philippine policy should therefore combine firmness and engagement.

Firmness means consistently defending sovereign rights and maritime jurisdiction, supporting maritime communities and strengthening national defense and law enforcement coast guard capabilities.

Engagement means maintaining open lines of communication with Beijing and other claimants, pursuing mechanisms for crisis management, exploring confidence-building measures and identifying various areas of cooperation for mutual benefits.

The ultimate objective of Philippine foreign policy should not be to win headlines. It should be to protect national interests, preserve regional stability and create conditions conducive to peace and development.

The Philippines must continue to tell the truth about current developments in the West Philippine Sea. But it must also recognize that diplomacy often achieves more when conducted with professionalism, discretion, prudence and strategic patience.

Quiet diplomacy is not silent diplomacy. Silence implies acquiescence. Quiet diplomacy, by contrast, is purposeful engagement conducted away from unnecessary noise. It allows nations to communicate concerns directly, seek practical solutions and manage disputes responsibly.

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Rommel Banlaoi is director of the Philippines?China Studies Center at Diliman College and president of Philippine Society for International Security Studies.