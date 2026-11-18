Inside Semirara Island: Floods and a future in peril

I braved a one-and-a-half-hour flight aboard a seven-seater Cessna to reach Semirara Island in Antique. The small plane felt like a mere speck amid a sea of giant, puffy clouds at approximately 8,000 feet.

But there was no turning back. I had personally requested the visit because I wanted to see for myself the much-talked-about seepage at one of the mine sites and how this catastrophe affects the future of the sprawling 5,500-hectare undulating island of coal.

We landed safely despite the Hail Mary-inducing turbulence and wasted no time going around the site, led by none other than the chairman and CEO of mine operator Semirara Mining & Power Corp. (SMPC), Isidro “Sid” Consunji, and his sister, Semirara president and COO Maria Cristina Gotianun.

Amid gusting winds brought about by the amihan and a blanket of thick dust, we drove to the Acacia Mine. It was a troubling sight. What I thought was mere seepage turned out to be a massive waterfall of sorts – an avalanche of seawater cascading into the mine, seemingly out of nowhere.

The mine is like an enormous crater carved out of the earth, with murky water accumulated at the bottom of the pit like a man-made lake. Over the past year, seawater inflows have reached the equivalent of 16 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Nearby, I saw workers building an underground barrier to prevent further water intrusion. A huge steel grab, suspended from a crane, was being lowered deep into the earth as part of the painstaking construction of the diaphragm wall.

The scene is a sobering picture of the challenges confronting Semirara.

SMPC has already suspended operations at Acacia because of the problem.

The challenges at Semirara are not new. When Consunji-led DMCI Holdings acquired a 40-percent stake in Semirara Coal Corp., the previous operator, in 1997, the company was in poor shape, saddled with P2.5 billion in debt, which DMCI absorbed.

DMCI eventually gained a controlling stake, turned the company around and transformed the once-sleepy island.

During my visit, as thick clouds of dust swirled around us like a mini sandstorm, I told Sid that he seemed attracted to challenging businesses.

“Walang ka-glamor, glamor!” he admitted between bouts of laughter.

I remember an analogy he likes to use in his speeches about DMCI’s penchant for problematic assets: buying them from junkyards and magically transforming them into something that can be sold at Tiffany’s.

Of course, like Tiffany’s, the Consunji Group has made billions from its businesses, including SMPC.

In the nine-month period alone, SMPC contributed P6.3 billion to DMCI Holdings, up from P5.8 billion a year earlier, although coal contributions declined to P1.5 billion from P2.8 billion.

Sid and his siblings are fifth on Forbes’ 2026 list of the Philippines’ 50 Richest.

Uncertain future

But now, the future of the mine is in limbo. SMPC’s contract expires on July 14, 2027, with the submission of bids for a new contract scheduled for Dec. 11.

SMPC has questioned the bidding rules, particularly the requirement to surrender assets, which it says is not part of its original contract with the government under Presidential Decree 972.

The uncertainty makes it difficult for SMPC to make critical investment decisions to address the flooding and continue operating the Acacia Mine. It will take four to six months of excavation to reach the coal reserves.

“But you don’t know what will happen in July,” Sid said.

The forced shutdown of Acacia has resulted in the retrenchment of workers, affecting about 40 percent of Semirara’s 4,000 employees.

Nakakalungkot, said Sid, describing the situation as particularly painful with Christmas approaching.

During my visit, I also saw more than 200 heavy-duty trucks, bulldozers and other equipment sitting idle because of the suspension.

Semirara’s coal output is expected to fall to 13 million metric tons this year from a record 19 MMT last year but not all is commercial grade. Last year, about seven MMT were exported while eight MMT went to the domestic market.

Coal remains the Philippines’ biggest source of electricity, accounting for 57 percent of grid generation last year, according to Bloomberg. A disruption therefore would have serious implications for the country’s energy security.

Tycoon Ramon Ang, also on the Forbes list at number 3, wants to vie for the coal contract. His track record in big-ticket infrastructure projects, including the successful NAIA rehabilitation, makes him a formidable contender, although he said he has yet to study the TOR.

State-owned PNOC is also qualified to bid, I heard from sources.

Whoever ends up as the next operator of Semirara will have its rewards and challenges.

For sure, this is a complex undertaking, including a requirement for the winner to put out a P1-billion signature bonus.

Thorny

The bigger and thornier issue, though, is the assets.

A new operator would need billions of pesos’ worth of mining equipment, conveyors, shipping facilities and other infrastructure to successfully operate the mine, if the incumbent does not leave its proprietary assets behind.

It would also need to secure a new environmental clearance certificate. This may take time, considering how thick the bureaucratic cobwebs are in our country.

For such a critical energy asset, the Department of Energy should have prepared for a transition at least three years ago.

And there’s the rub.

Come July there may be no coal from Semirara, at least for some time, and I am willing to bet on it.

The country’s energy security could go up in smoke.

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Email: [email protected]. Follow her on X @eyesgonzales. Column archives at EyesWideOpen on FB.