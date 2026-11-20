A declaration ‘of intent to cling to power,’ not ‘toward peace’

On Nov. 19, following an ostentatious “summit” in Shenzhen, China, the chief executives of the United States (Donald Trump), Russia (Vladimir Putin) and China (Xi Jinping) issued what the White House titles a “Heads of State Declaration toward Peace.”

The declaration, as titled, sounds like a fantastic idea. The US and Russia remain bogged down in expensive, seemingly interminable, wars with, respectively, Iran and Ukraine. China seems to always be one flashpoint confrontation away from open conflict in the seas off its coast. Getting all those affairs settled without further hostilities would make the world not just more peaceful, but more prosperous as well.

The devil, of course, is in the details.

Of the declaration’s four points, only one (the fourth) really has anything to do with peace, and that point (like the others) is weasel-worded to signal that the three parties intend a lot of talk and none of the simple actions to implement its sentiment.

In Point One, the parties (all of them permanent members of the United Nations Security Council) commit “to reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security.”

It sounds like they want a more active United Nations. Whether that would make the world a more peaceful place is certainly up for debate, but the key to a more active UN would be the Security Council’s five permanent members (the US, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France) giving up their veto power.

Any time a conflict involves one of those permanent members, that permanent member can – and usually does – veto any UN action that might resolve the conflict in ways it considers unfavorable. The declaration mentions no veto reform intent. Any contemplated “reforms” are likely intended to increase, not decrease, the parties’ power to stymie UN action at will.

Point Two commits (if the declaration can be said to truly commit any of the parties to anything) to “increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations,” due to “the importance of stable energy flows.”

How to achieve a return to “stable energy flows?”

The US could end its war with Iran on terms that open the Strait of Hormuz and end US sanctions on Iranian oil.

Russia could end its war with Ukraine on terms that stop getting its depots and refineries bombed.

That would presumably make China, the world’s largest oil importer, quite happy... but neither Ukraine nor Iran rate minor mention in the declaration.

Point Three gives away the real agenda. That point, in full:

“The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.”

In plainer English: Trump, Putin and Xi are apoplectic at the (tiny) possibility of ever being held to any standard of justice for crimes committed in places under the ICC’s jurisdiction.

“Peace,” you see, is an international court not applying laws agreed to by its member-states, for crimes in those member-states, if the criminal in question happens to be a non-member head of state.

Which is pretty much like me saying the French courts can’t try someone for murder in Paris, France if the alleged murderer happens to be from Paris, Texas.

Point Four at least nods in the direction of “peace” before veering off. The Big Three agree that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” and agree to “conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.”

The obvious way to “reduce nuclear risks” would be for the three powers in question, per their obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, to get rid of, or at least dramatically reduce to plausible “deterrent” numbers, their nuclear stockpiles.

No mention of any such intent. The focus is on “proliferation.” They just don’t want anyone ELSE to develop nuclear deterrents against US, Russian or Chinese attack.

I’m used to government “declarations” full of empty calories – goals that will never be met, flowery language to make the politicians involved look “statesmanlike” – and life goes on.

The ”Heads of State Declaration toward Peace” doesn’t even get over that low bar.

It’s just a declaration that the Big Three declining imperial powers want and intend to remain the Big Three imperial powers.

Kinda gives new meaning to the phrase “dying declaration.”

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Tom Knapp is director of The William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism.