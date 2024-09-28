The Philippines and South Korea: A time-tested partnership with vast strategic potential

(L-R) Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol prepare to pose for a family photo prior to the ASEAN-South Korea Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on September 6, 2023.

The Philippines and South Korea share a historic partnership that has withstood the test of time.

One of the earliest and most defining moments of cooperation between the two nations centered on the significant participation and contribution of 7,420 Filipino soldiers in defending the sovereignty of South Korea during the Korean War.

Since then, the partnership has dramatically evolved into a multi-dimensional relationship characterized by adherence to shared democratic principles and the collective desire to maintain the rules-based order in what is today recognized as the Indo-Pacific region.

Consequently, the defense and economic dimensions have gained considerable traction in bilateral cooperation between Seoul and Manila.

On the economic front, South Korea has established its role as one of the Philippines' largest development partners, with a contribution of US$ 2.1 billion as of 2020. South Korea is also ranked as the fourth in bilateral trade with the Philippines and the sixth in total approved investments as of 2022.

In defense, South Korea serves as one of the most crucial partners of the Philippines as it modernizes its military. It is important to note that the Philippine Air Force (PAF) has integrated 12 South Korean-made FA-50 multirole jet fighters into its air defense capabilities.

Moreover, Seoul has also been critical in building the Philippines' maritime security capacity. For instance, shipyards in South Korea have provided the Philippine Navy (PN) with its first two missile frigates.

At the same time, there are ongoing discussions regarding the supply of more corvettes and offshore patrol vessels to the Southeast Asian country in the coming years.

As this year marks the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations, it is essential to contemplate not just the significant milestones of the partnership but the growing potential that both countries must maximize in the years to come.

Accordingly, on September 20 at the Fairmont Makati, the Stratbase ADR Institute, in partnership with the Korea Foundation, provided a much-needed platform for this conversation by hosting a conference entitled “Enhancing Indo-Pacific Security: Philippines-Republic of Korea Cooperation Strategies."

The forum was an essential and timely fulcrum for Filipino and Korean scholars and practitioners to collaborate and pave the way for more robust ties in the Indo-Pacific amid structural constraints and uncertainties.

Throughout the sessions, several potential areas for cooperation were discussed, including collaborative maritime exercises, joint defense production and the expansion of investment opportunities.

Ultimately, there was a resounding agreement among the participants on the need for Manila and Seoul to push the envelope further in their bilateral partnership.

Specifically, it would be good to leverage the conducive strategic environment of the Indo-Pacific to explore more avenues for cooperation in the highly interdependent realms of defense and economic cooperation.

Manila and Seoul share a common vision for the region. Under the leadership of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, the country crafted its Strategy for a Free, Peaceful and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Region.

This indicates Seoul's willingness to bolster its partnership diversification and strengthen its diplomatic role in the region as a “Global Pivotal State" amid emerging security threats brought by a deepening North Korea-Russia-China axis.

Within this approach, South Korea has sought to expand its foreign policy horizons by forging more robust ties within the United States alliance network in the Pacific.

Similarly, under the administration of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Manila has demonstrated its willingness to play a more proactive role as a stakeholder in the Indo-Pacific's rules-based order.

Given the power asymmetry it faces vis-à-vis an expansionist China, the Philippines has reconfigured its foreign policy calculations by enhancing security and economic linkages with like-minded partners of the region.

Against this backdrop, the partnership between Manila and Seoul continues to show promise. For instance, Marcos welcomed the partnership between US equity firm Cerberus and South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in May to enhance shipbuilding operations at the strategically located Subic Bay.

Such a partnership will revitalize the Philippines' shipbuilding industry and serve as a stepping-stone for more area-specific trilateral formats between the three democracies.

Moreover, as an indication of both countries’ collective desire to enhance the capacity of economic cooperation, the Senate of the Philippines ratified the much-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) between Manila and Seoul on September 23.

Among the opportunities in the bilateral defense partnership is for the Philippines and South Korea to consider the idea for a visiting forces agreement (VFA) to expedite the process for sophisticated military-to-military cooperation between both countries.

A VFA between both countries would be a natural progression in the bilateral partnership at a time when Manila and Seoul seek to realize the untapped potential of their ties.

This was emphasized during the September 20 conference, where the South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines, Lee Sang-hwa, informally noted that a VFA with the Philippines is within the realm of possibilities. Formal negotiations, however, are not yet in place.



As both Indo-Pacific democracies celebrate their 75th year of bilateral relations, Manila and Seoul need to continue enhancing the momentum for a multi-faceted partnership, given the growing strategic uncertainties of Indo-Pacific geopolitics.

Don McLain Gill is a non-resident fellow at think tank Stratbase ADR Institute and a lecturer at the Department of International Studies, De La Salle University.