Vote for our better future

People cast their votes in the presidential election at a polling precinct in Batac, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022.

The campaign period for the 2025 national elections has officially started and the country once again is transforming into a grand political festival.

Streets are lined with colorful posters, campaign jingles dominate the airwaves, and rallies resemble extravagant entertainment shows. As before, many politicians are banking on entertainment and noise to capture public attention.

The latest polls, however, tell a different story about what the public really wants to see and hear from candidates.

A January 2025 survey by the Social Weather Stations, conducted in partnership with the Stratbase Group, reveals that economic concerns dominate voter priorities. Nine out of 10 Filipinos said they will vote for candidates, who will push for job creation, food security, and access to healthcare and education.

Beyond the gut issues, 70% of respondents also expressed a desire to elect candidates who will eradicate graft and corruption.

This is a telling statistic—it shows that the Filipino people recognize and understand that corruption is a major barrier to national progress. However, despite this awareness, corruption continues, especially during elections.

Early this month, the Stratbase Institute, in partnership with Democracy Watch Philippines, held a forum entitled, “Leveraging Strategic Collaborations to Address Corruption.”

The forum was a side event of the 2025 OGP Asia and the Pacific Regional Meeting. The summit brought together key government officials, civil society leaders and policymakers from all over the world to discuss key government initiatives in addressing corruption.

During the Stratbase forum, experts from the government and academe discussed the cycle of corruption in the Philippines, and how it becomes a well-oiled machine that begins even before a candidate is elected to office.

The process starts during the campaign period when politicians pour enormous amounts of money into securing votes. From extravagant political ads to blatant vote-buying, candidates invest copious amount of money to win an election.

Local officials are also courted with promises of funding and appointments, while businesses pledge financial support in exchange for political favors once their candidate wins.

This massive spending, however, is not an act of generosity or selfless service. It is an investment—one that corrupt politicians will seek to recover, with interest, once they assume office.

Once elected, many officials engage in various corrupt activities to recoup their election spending and save money to prepare for the next political cycle. This includes getting kickbacks from infrastructure projects, where corrupt officials inflate the costs of roads, bridges, buildings, and receive hefty bribes from contractors.

These result to substandard infrastructure--- roads that deteriorate quickly, buildings with poor quality, and hospitals without adequate facilities.

Some corrupt officials also bloat government payroll with “ghost employees” or non-existent workers, whose salaries go directly to the pockets of officials, while others appoint family members or loyal allies to key positions in government to protect their interests and ensure that their corrupt activities remain unchecked.

These result in a government that serves the personal interests of the powerful rather than the public good.

Then, by the time the next election cycle arrives, these corrupt officials—now wealthier and more powerful—repeat the same process. They use their ill-gotten wealth to buy votes once again, manipulating the electorate with temporary cash assistance, food packs, and grandiose promises.

Many Filipinos, disillusioned by the system, accept these handouts and vote for these candidates, believing that all politicians are the same. And so, the cycle of corruption persists.

Every peso stolen from public funds is a peso that could have been used for essential services for Filipinos. When officials steal from government programs, it is the people—especially the poor—who suffer the most.

Ateneo School of Government Dean Dr. Philip Arnold Tuaño discussed how corruption exacerbates poverty by diverting funds away from programs that could uplift the lives of Filipinos. Instead of investing in social services, corrupt officials pocket taxpayer money, leaving communities without adequate healthcare, education, and livelihood opportunities.

Moreover, corruption discourages both local and foreign investments. Investors hesitate to do business in a country where bribes and political connections dictate economic success. As a result, job opportunities remain scarce, wages stay low, and Filipinos are forced to seek employment abroad.

The 2025 elections present another opportunity for Filipinos to break free from this destructive cycle. But real change will not come from politicians—it must come from the people.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman tackled the stronger transparency mechanisms that come with the New Government Procurement Act. Among the key features of this measure is the enhancement of public participation in all levels of the procurement process.

There is a need for the public to support and take advantage of these policies to know and understand how their taxes are being used. Having the right information empowers the citizenry to exact accountability from their leaders.

Similarly, former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales talked about the importance of transparency mechanisms such as the Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth of government officials, which can help expose unexplained wealth of public officials.

She also emphasized the significance of ensuring the independence of anti-corruption agencies such as the Office of the Ombudsman and the Commission on Audit.

La Salle Institute of Governance Director Dr. Francisco Magno and Kontra Daya Convenor Danilo Arao talked about the necessity of civic education. They reminded the public to look beyond personality politics.

Instead of electing celebrities, political dynasties, or candidates with no clear platforms, Filipinos must scrutinize a candidate’s track record, plans, and commitment to good governance.

They also emphasized the need to resist vote buying. Accepting money in exchange for votes only perpetuates the system of corruption. Filipinos must recognize that selling their votes today means enduring incompetent and self-serving leaders for the next three to six years.

The future of the Philippines depends on the choices we make today. Corruption will not end unless we, the voters, demand better from our leaders and ourselves. It is high time that we elect candidates who will prioritize good governance, transparency, and accountability over self-interest.

The power to change the country is in our hands. This 2025 election, let us put an end to the cycle of corruption and build a government that truly serves the Filipino people. A vote for good governance is a vote for our better future.

Joyce Ilas-Reyes is the Deputy Executive Director for External Affairs of the Stratbase Institute and a Co-Convenor of Democracy Watch Philippines.