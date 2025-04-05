Weaponizing information: How foreign, local forces shape 2025 elections

Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Sept. 30, 2024 as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.

In a democracy, information is power. But when that information is distorted, manipulated, or weaponized, it becomes a threat--- not only to individuals, but to the very foundations of our democratic society. As the Philippines approaches the crucial 2025 midterm elections, this threat is more real than ever.

According to the January 2024 survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS), 98% of Filipinos use the internet to read, watch, or listen to political news. Among them, 98% cited Facebook and 89% cited YouTube as their main platforms for political content. These numbers reflect how deeply social media shapes public consciousness today.

However, in a February SWS survey, 59% of Filipinos identified “fake news” as a serious problem on the internet, with 65% saying they find it difficult to discern truth from misinformation across TV, radio, and social media platforms.

This confusion is not accidental. As the 2025 midterm elections approach, Filipinos are being targeted by a dual-pronged disinformation campaign--- one driven by foreign influence operations, and the other by domestic political actors, each amplifying and feeding off the other.

Last year, I wrote a paper about China’s Information Warfare in the Philippines, where I detailed how Beijing has been waging an ongoing campaign to weaken Filipino public support for assertive maritime policies, undermine trust in democratic institutions and alliances, and spread narratives aligned with its geopolitical interests. These efforts include discrediting the U.S.-Philippine alliance, promoting the idea of China as a peaceful neighbor, and fueling distrust in the mainstream media and civil society.

Now, this malign influence operation is intersecting with an increasingly aggressive domestic disinformation push. Reports from independent think tanks such as the Stratbase Institute, investigative news stories from Rappler, Philippine Star, PressOne, and the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, as well as recent Senate and House of Representative hearings, reveal a troubling convergence: the same digital infrastructure (i.e. troll farms, fake accounts, and coordinated pages) that are used to spread China-aligned propaganda is also being used to promote narratives favorable to local political interests, particularly those allied with the Duterte political faction.

This domestic campaign is designed to whitewash controversial policies from the Duterte era, downplay maritime threats, and attack opposition leaders and even those from civil society, who try to fight for the truth. In doing so, this local disinformation campaign mirrors Beijing’s broader playbook.

Both campaigns employ social media manipulation, the use of fake accounts, algorithm exploitation, and coordinated online messaging. Disinformation campaigns also frequently use “astroturfing” tactics, which create the illusion of grassroots support or public consensus for certain ideas or personalities, when in fact, they are nothing but a digital mirage.

While there is no conclusive evidence of direct coordination between Chinese state actors and Duterte-aligned political forces, the overlap in messaging, platforms, and objectives is striking.

Investigative media reports have also found that Facebook groups promoting pro-China narratives also push content that attacks critics of the Duterte administration, downplays West Philippine Sea incursions, or spreads “fake news” about opposition figures.

Both China and local political disinformation networks target the same institutions: independent media, the judiciary, civil society organizations, and even the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Both also seek to distort public perception, not just of political events, but of historical truth itself.

The effects of this convergence are dangerous and far-reaching. First, it undermines informed decision-making. Voters misled by manipulative or false narratives may end up supporting candidates who do not represent their true interests--- or worse, those who are actively working against national sovereignty and democratic governance.

Second, we are witnessing a new wave of historical revisionism. Figures once scrutinized for authoritarian tendencies, corruption, or abuse of power are now being repackaged as victims or heroes. Facts are blurred. Accountability is erased. If this continues unchecked, we risk repeating the very mistakes that history warned us about--- perhaps even in the 2028 elections.

Third, disinformation polarizes Filipino society. It deepens divisions between groups, dismantles shared understanding of facts, and corrodes the space for rational debate. This social fragmentation weakens democratic discourse and makes our society more susceptible to foreign influence.

Lastly, disinformation could result in the election of leaders who are beholden to foreign interests or personal agendas. Once in power, such officials could enact policies that favor China’s geopolitical ambitions or prioritize impunity over accountability. This would put Philippine democracy and sovereignty at grave risk--- not just for this generation, but for those yet to come.

The convergence of foreign and domestic disinformation is not just a technological or electoral issue--- it is a national security threat.

So, what can Filipinos do?

First, we must become vigilant consumers of information. Before sharing any post, video, or article, we must ask: Who made this? What’s the source? Is it credible? We must verify before we amplify. Supporting independent and credible media is more important than ever.

Second, we must actively scrutinize candidates. Name recall, charisma, or clever TikToks are no substitute for a genuine track record. We must look at past statements, policy positions, and affiliations. Are they allied with those spreading lies or benefiting from disinformation? Are they defending Philippine sovereignty or undermining it?

Third, we must vote with purpose and principle. In this 2025 midterm election, our vote carries more than political weight. It carries moral and patriotic responsibility. It is our strongest tool to fight back against foreign manipulation and local propaganda.

Ultimately, the battle for truth is the battle for democracy. Disinformation only succeeds if we let it. But armed with awareness, discernment, and solidarity, the Filipino people can and must rise above the noise. Our democracy depends on it.

Joyce Ilas-Reyes is the deputy executive director for External Affairs of the Stratbase Institute and a Co-Convenor of Democracy Watch Philippines.