Breaking the cycle of crises and controversies

The Philippines’ political landscape has long been shaped by powerful personalities, yet a troubling pattern has emerged in the post-Ramos era. As far as my memory serves, every president since Fidel V. Ramos has faced major scandals or controversies after their term.

This cycle not only highlights individual failings, but also exposes deeper cracks in the country’s political system, institutions, and leadership culture. The persistent pattern of post-presidency controversies reflects systemic governance issues, weak accountability mechanisms, and as well as deeply ingrained voter behavior.

A troubling pattern

Joseph Estrada, a charismatic actor-turned-politician, was ousted in 2001 amid corruption allegations tied to illegal gambling payoffs. He was later convicted of plunder but controversially pardoned by his successor, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Then Arroyo herself faced electoral fraud accusations, most notably the “Hello Garci” scandal that shook the country and was later arrested for electoral sabotage.

And Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, despite a reform-oriented image, faced backlash over the Mamasapano clash and the Disbursement Acceleration Program, raising questions about decision-making and governance.

Most recently, of course, is Rodrigo Duterte ’s war on drugs that sparked international human rights investigations, culminating in his tense and currently controversial arrest the past week, on the request of the International Criminal Court and the Interpol.

Every president after Fidel V. Ramos found themselves facing controversy – is the Philippines really facing a leadership and electorate crisis?

The fact that every president since Ramos has faced major post-term controversies points to a leadership culture built on patronage and political alliances – leaders consolidate power during their term but face accountability only after leaving office. This cycle underscores the weaknesses of the country’s institutions, where justice is often delayed, politicized, or incomplete.

How do we break the cycle?

I believe breaking this pattern can only be done through a multi-pronged approach that strengthens our institutions, reforms political practices, and fosters an informed and engaged citizenry.

Educating voters is first and foremost crucial in ensuring leaders are chosen based on competence, integrity, and vision – not just charisma or popularity. Filipinos, particularly in marginalized communities, are often swayed by patronage politics, vote-buying and personality-driven campaigns.

Voter education must emphasize critical thinking skills. We must encourage fellow Filipinos, especially those most vulnerable to manipulation, to analyze their candidates’ platforms, track records, and moral integrity, rather than being preyed upon by propaganda, disinformation or the “pambobola” of old-school campaigning.

The right to vote comes with the responsibility of choosing public servants and leaders with critical thought, discernment, and understanding how our choices affect our communities and the country itself.

Understanding how leadership decisions affect national stability, social services, and governance is essential. We can combat misinformation through strengthened media literacy programs that could empower citizens to assess political content critically.

Beyond politics, instilling the importance of ethical leadership, unity, and genuine public service is necessary to shift the country’s electoral priorities.

And by prioritizing voter education, particularly among the youth, the nation can shift toward electing leaders focused on nation-building rather than personal ambition.

The recurrence of post-presidency scandals highlights the need for independent institutions that can hold leaders accountable in real time. Strengthening the judiciary to prevent political interference in corruption cases is essential. Empowering and supporting the autonomy of anti-corruption agencies, like the Office of the Ombudsman and the Commission on Audit, can enhance their ability to investigate and prosecute misconduct.

Additionally, whistleblower protection laws must be enforced to encourage insiders to expose wrongdoing without fear of retaliation.

Unregulated campaign spending as well enables powerful elites to dominate elections, fostering corruption once in office. Stricter campaign finance laws, optimistically, could level the playing field for competent, reform-oriented candidates. Transparent funding disclosures too should be mandated to deter illicit campaign financing. Enforcing spending caps on election expenses can prevent money-driven electoral victories.

And with social media driving public discourse, disinformation campaigns have become a powerful tool for manipulating public perception. As a media professional myself, I am advocating for stronger media accountability as we all try to work together for a more well-informed electorate.

Responsible journalism must be promoted, with stricter fact-checking and minimized sensationalism. Public awareness campaigns should encourage citizens to verify information before sharing it.

For lasting change, leaders must embrace transparency, accountability, and ethical governance. Leadership development programs should emphasize service-oriented leadership in schools and universities. We can look to exemplary leaders who demonstrate honesty and competence that can inspire future politicians to uphold similar values.

The youth, one of the most important sectors of our nation, play an undeniable, crucial role in shaping the nation’s future. My three daughters are a part of this next generation of voters. By empowering young people in governance, activism, and policymaking, the country can nurture the next batch of leaders with fresh ideas and strong ethical foundations.

A collective responsibility against the cycle of corruption

Investing in youth leadership programs that develop skills and values can create a pipeline of principled leaders. Encouraging volunteerism and civic involvement will immerse young people in public service, exposing them to national challenges and solutions.

No doubt, breaking the cycle of controversial leadership requires a national effort: strengthening institutions, reforming political practices, and fostering informed citizenship. At the core of these solutions is voter education, a powerful tool in shifting the focus from personality-driven politics to governance grounded in accountability and public service.

By empowering Filipinos, particularly the youth, with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions, the nation can cultivate leaders who inspire trust, uphold integrity, and work for the welfare of all. Only then can we escape the cycle of post-presidency controversies and move toward a future defined by responsible leadership and stronger democratic foundations.

