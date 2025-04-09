^

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

April 9, 2025 | 12:32pm
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Erwin Garcia and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairperson Romando Artes led the simultaneous nationwide “Oplan Baklas,” or the tearing down of illegal campaign materials along Tayuman Street corner Juan Luna Street in Tondo, Manila on March 28, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

