Steering towards the blue ecosystem, marine biodiversity

Maritime governance, marine protection and environmental sustainability are crucial to ensuring the long-term health of our oceans and the prosperity of our coastal communities.

As the Philippines moves towards a sustainable maritime future, integrating science-driven policies, strengthening international cooperation, and developing inclusive governance will be key to balancing economic growth with blue economy development.

At the recent “Women in the Maritime Space” forum, hosted by Stratbase Group and the Australian Embassy, leaders like Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga and Australian Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu PSM underscored the growing role of experts and policymakers in shaping ocean sustainability. Their leadership—and that of others key figures in maritime policy and conservation—lays a strong foundation for sustainability-focused governance.

Environment Secretary Yulo Loyzaga underscored the urgency of science-based policy, framing marine biodiversity as critical not just to the environment, but to national security and economic stability.

“We must measure what we treasure,” she said, highlighting the DENR’s marine scientific research stations as sentinel hubs for ocean health and climate resilience.

One standout initiative is the BIOCONSEQ-WPS project on Recto Bank and Rizal Reef, which aims to document and protect marine natural capital while supporting fisheries and biodiversity.

This area, rich in marine life and energy resources, holds both ecological and economic importance. Sustainable governance here is vital to unlocking its potential within the blue economy framework.

Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu, meanwhile, highlighted the gender imbalance in maritime industries. In celebration of International Women’s Month, she emphasized that women are central to the maritime community—driving innovation and inspiring change.

Australia, she said, treats gender equality not as an afterthought but as a national interest, ensuring that policies and investments reflect this fundamental principle.

These perspectives aligned with themes from Blue Talks 3, co-hosted by Stratbase and the French Embassy as part of France’s Blue Nations initiative.

Sen. Loren Legarda, a staunch advocate for climate resilience and environmental sustainability and the principal author of the Blue Economy Bill, emphasized in her message that “our oceans are central to our survival.

Protecting marine biodiversity is not just about conservation—it is about securing food, livelihood, and climate resilience for generations to come.” Her statement reinforced the urgency of integrating science, policy, and international cooperation in advancing the blue economy.

At the heart of the blue economy discussion is the recognition that economic prosperity and environmental sustainability are not mutually exclusive.

The Philippines, through initiatives such as the proposed Blue Economy Act, seeks to institutionalize a framework where marine resource utilization is balanced with ecological conservation. This policy aligns with France’s advocacy in marine sustainability, as demonstrated in their hosting of the United Nations Ocean Conference this year.

Secretary Loyzaga’s focus on integrating climate resilience into maritime governance is especially relevant. Maritime scientific research stations in Tubbataha Reef, Pag-asa Island and Recto Bank generate data essential for sustainable fisheries and conservation.

These efforts support strategic partnerships with countries like France, which has a strong track record in marine sustainability. Recto Bank, in particular, shows how responsible marine stewardship can align with development, the core principle of the blue economy.

A robust regulatory framework is also critical. Laws like the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act help curb marine plastic pollution—a major threat to biodiversity. Tackling pollution through stricter waste management, corporate responsibility, and community-driven conservation efforts is vital to preserving marine ecosystems in archipelagic nations like the Philippines.

Equally important is the creation and protection of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), which allow ecosystems to recover and thrive. Strengthening enforcement in MPAs and promoting regional collaboration on ocean governance will support sustainable fisheries and marine resource management. International cooperation—with partners like France and Australia—remains key to tackling shared challenges such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Moreover, the role of experts and scientists in the blue economy must be recognized and amplified. The contributions of marine researchers, policymakers, and conservationists in ensuring the health of our marine ecosystems are invaluable.

They can drive innovative policies that address overfishing, habitat degradation, and climate change impacts on coastal communities. Investing in capacity-building programs and funding scientific research will strengthen evidence-based policymaking, ensuring that marine resources are managed effectively and equitably.

As we continue discussions on maritime sustainability, it is imperative to acknowledge and celebrate those at the forefront of maritime governance and marine conservation. Secretary Yulo Loyzaga is championing science-based environmental policies, leading efforts to establish marine research hubs and integrate sustainability into national security frameworks.

Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu is advocating for inclusive participation in maritime industries and fostering strategic partnerships for sustainable maritime security and governance.

Ambassador Marie Fontanel of France, whose insights in Blue Talks 3 emphasized the need for international cooperation, underscores France’s commitment to shared responsibility in ensuring sustainable ocean governance.

Sen. Legarda, a longtime champion of climate resilience and marine biodiversity, has also been instrumental in pushing for policies that integrate conservation with economic development, reinforcing the blue economy’s core principles.

Ambassador Fontanel highlighted France's long-standing commitment to marine conservation, emphasizing the importance of collaborative research efforts between France and the Philippines.

“Our shared responsibility is to combine economic development with environmental protection. France is fully committed to this dynamic, bringing its expertise in marine resource management, innovation for sustainable ocean exploitation, and the fight against illegal fishing,” she noted.

These efforts, she added, are crucial in fostering resilient marine ecosystems and ensuring that future generations continue to benefit from the ocean’s vast resources.

These collaborative efforts emphasize the need for inclusive, science-driven maritime policy. While women's contributions remain central, the larger goal is a thriving blue economy and resilient marine ecosystems.

Insights from the Women in Maritime forum and Blue Talks 3 show that building a sustainable maritime sector requires diverse voices, evidence-based decisions, and international cooperation.

By championing diverse voices and fostering international cooperation, we can build a future where the blue economy thrives, oceans are protected, and all stakeholders are empowered to become responsible environmental stewards.

Joanna “Joey” Perfecto is the program and research manager for advocacy at think tank Stratbase Institute and concurrent secretary-general for the Philippine Business for Environmental Stewardship (PBEST).