Going full throttle: Driving the build better more vision

I was happy to hear that Vince Dizon had been appointed the next Secretary of the Department of Transportation. I know his strengths, having practically known him since our younger years. I know of his qualities that have made him suited to take on the task ahead of him now.

These tasks are sure not easy.

Infrastructure is a buzz word these days, and it sounds as though it could easily be the key, as it actually is, to a nation’s progress and development.

But what exactly does it take to complete a single infrastructure project? The planning, the access to funds and technical expertise, the scale of the undertaking, the administrative issues, the management of the interests of the different stakeholders, the relatively long period between conception and completion, and all other challenges foreseen or not -- to say it is difficult would be an understatement.

The previous transport secretary, Jaime Bautista, identified one major hurdle in Philippine infrastructure issues: right of way. He highlighted the need for closer coordination among government agencies to resolve disputes and facilitate project progression.

Indeed, addressing ROW bottlenecks is key to delivering quick and high-impact improvements in infrastructure. We are hopeful that the Senate will still have enough time to pass in June when they resume, Senate Bill 2821, the Accelerated and Reformed Right of Way Act.

By putting new developments in the ROW process, DOTR will be able to focus on low-hanging fruits like pending railway projects; port expansions and the modernization of public transport. The department can drive meaningful progress at a faster pace. Strong collaboration with the private sector and other government agencies will be essential in accelerating these efforts.

**

Infrastructure encompasses many things, and these are all big-ticket endeavors. The question is, given limited resources and time, how does one determine which areas need urgent action, and which areas can afford to wait a bit more?

We have seen the commitments and ongoing port projects in the Luzon and Visayas region, which have seen major investments in recent years. For Mindanao, the public-private partnership (PPP) venture with port operator ICTSI in Cagayan de Oro is a good example of tapping potential and the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in port development.

Let us be hopeful on the soon tender of the Philippine Ports Authority for the Port in General Santos, which also plays a vital role in supporting industries such as agriculture, fisheries, and manufacturing, all of which are key to Mindanao’s economy.

A modernized port will enhance trade efficiency, strengthen supply chains, and attract both local and foreign investments. This will create jobs, improve export competitiveness—especially in tuna processing and agri-business—and drive overall regional development.

**

An efficient port system would also significantly diminish smuggling activities and reinforce the country’s seriousness in doing trade, all above board, with the rest of the world. It will help other regions realize its economic potential and enable its people to achieve sustainable prosperity, and be integrated into the national and global trade networks.

Another reason is the need to support offshore wind projects that would be brought in from overseas. In fact, in 2022, the World Bank Offshore Wind Roadmap identified several areas in the Philippines as potential offshore wind development zones: Northwest Luzon, the Manila Area, Northern Mindoro, Southern Mindoro, the East Guimaras Strait, and Negros or West Panay. However, Mindanao was notably absent from this list, largely due to the lack of sufficient port infrastructure to support offshore wind projects.

Ports must have the necessary infrastructure including deep-water access, sufficient cargo handling capacity, and specialized storage and assembly areas. The government must evaluate whether existing ports can be upgraded or if new facilities need to be developed to accommodate the demands of offshore wind operations.

**

Other important areas that the new transport secretary can focus on are further making our transport system efficient, smoother flow of traffic in our toll roads, and airports we can be proud of.

The EDSA bus carousel concept can further be expanded in other main thoroughfares like Commonwealth Avenue, and Quezon Avenue. We can even be more ambitious by consolidating the bus companies and convert these buses to electric buses made by BYD or Hyundai, for example.

The Jeepney modernization which is scheduled to be fully implemented in 2028 is also a project the public looks forward to. I believe the government can afford to lessen the stake of our jeepney drivers and operators for this project. If this happens, we just need to get quality manufacturers like Toyota, Isuzu, or Hino to produce these modern jeepneys/mini buses.

For toll roads, we look forward to the pending projects of San Miguel and Metro Pacific to be fully constructed and for new tollway PPPs to be bid out to further connect the farther provinces of Luzon to Metro Manila.

I know that Secretary Vince, just cancelled the implementation of the cashless toll fee yesterday, February 21. But I am still hopeful that once proper policies and efficiencies are done for this initiative, barrier-less and cashless toll gates in the country will be more successful.

For railways, the North South Commuter Railway, must be focused on since I heard there have been project delays for this due to ROW issues. We need this badly to connect Pampanga and Bulacan to Metro Manila. I am also curious to know about the status of the rail repairs of the PNR line. So far, I have not seen any progress or workers doing repairs in the rail line in the Makati and Manila areas.

For airports, Bacolod, Busuanga, Iloilo, and Puerto Princesa have been identified as key hubs for infrastructure upgrades. We will look forward to the bid out of the PPP for these airports.

I am also hopeful for the new DOTR leadership to look into Caticlan airport which has not expanded its terminal until now. Last but not the least, I look forward to more developments in NAIA since other than reshuffling of air carriers not much has been really done.

Secretary Dizon has his work cut out for him, but I do not doubt that he would do a good job.

Rupert Paul Manhit is the COO and managing director of think tank Stratbase Group. He is the executive director of Philippine Trade Foundation (Phils Inc.)