LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

April 9, 2025 | 10:54am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) segregate campaign posters after conducting an Oplan Baklas operation in various areas of District IV in Quezon City on March 28, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

International lawyer Dov Jacobs joins Duterte&rsquo;s defense in ICC case

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte has expanded his legal team at the International Criminal Court.
Badoy, Celiz, Sasot, Lopez ordered detained as House cites contempt

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
The House Tri-Committee issued contempt and detention orders for four social media personalities: Lorraine Badoy, Jeffrey...
Under oath, vlogger accuses Roque of spreading fake 'polvoron' video

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
A political vlogger testified under oath at a House hearing that former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was involved...
French lawyer joins Duterte defense team

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
A French lawyer with experience in defending suspects on trial before the International Criminal Court has joined the...
Palace urges Imee: Invite international experts

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Senate foreign relations committee should invite international law experts to its next hearing on the arrest of former...
Poll bets warned: No foul language

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Candidates are now under mounting pressure to uphold ethical campaign practices, as the Commission on Elections and other...
Biz groups alarmed over kidnapping of businessman

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Business groups have expressed concern over the reported kidnapping of a businessman in Pasay City.
PCCI warns of economic disruptions from US tariffs

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The country’s largest business organization yesterday warned of potential disruptions to the economy from the reciprocal...
Marcos to lead Araw ng Kagitingan rites in Bataan

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos will lead the nation today in honoring the heroes of World War II during the commemoration of the 83rd Araw...
