Grappling with the crisis of trust, truth and trolls

Distrust in traditional journalism has grown since a sector of social media content creators began exploiting disinformation tactics and using that to propagate their own “half-truths” and “fake news.”

The rise of social media gave Filipinos unprecedented access to information, but it has also created an ecosystem where disinformation thrives. Let’s admit it, online trolling, fake news, and coordinated propaganda over the last few years made public discourse too sensitive or too divisive, pulling us further apart instead of fostering understanding.

What should have been a platform for learning, discussion, and connection instead becomes a battleground where telling the truth or standing your ground can feel unsafe. To address this, the government is reportedly intensifying efforts to curb disinformation campaigns. Now the question arises: how do we regulate fake news while protecting freedom of speech?

At the heart of this debate is of course the fundamental right to free expression. However, we must not let anyone bastardize that important democratic tenet, and mangle it into a tool for deception, harm, or the erosion of public trust.

As we adapt to the modern age of communication and social platforms, the challenge also becomes striking a delicate balance: laws that are too broad risk silencing critics and independent media, while regulations that are too weak allow misinformation to spread unchecked, endangering democracy itself.

There is indeed a fine line between upholding freedom of speech and allowing falsehoods to take root in public consciousness. Because when disinformation is weaponized, it can manipulate political outcomes, create social divisions, and weaken institutions that uphold democratic principles.

Among the most significant initiatives that our government has decided to undertake recently – and one we’re watching with anticipation as it unfolds, is the regulation of harmful online content through an act being pushed by no other than the newly-appointed Presidential Communications Office chief, Secretary Jay Ruiz.

Presidential Communications Office President Bongbong Marcos and Press Secretary Jay Ruiz.

According to Ruiz, he has also started making rounds with top executives of different networks to help this plan take shape faster and better. Additionally, Ruiz illustrated that there are also other nations ahead of us who have taken decisive action, whose laws we may look towards as case studies, such as the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) and Germany’s Network Enforcement Act (NetzDG), that impose strict responsibilities on online platforms to regulate false and harmful content or face hefty fines.

Hopefully, the government can explore similar models, but really the effectiveness of any regulatory framework depends on ensuring that it is not weaponized to target dissenting voices. If done poorly, regulations could be used to stifle opposition and independent journalism rather than genuinely addressing the issue of disinformation. This is why careful deliberation and transparency are crucial in crafting any legal response to fake news.

Content creators face consequences

The recent House Tri-Committee hearing on fake news also exposed a troubling trend: vloggers and social media personalities who operate outside journalistic standards can be an effective tool for disinformation campaigns.

Screengrab from the House of Representatives From left to right: Social media personalities and vloggers at the House Tri-Comm hearing on fake news - Ms. Elizabeth Joie Cruz, Atty. Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Ms. Mary Jean Quiambao Reyes, Ms. Krizette Laureta Chu, Dr. Richard Mata, Ms. Ethel Pineda Garcia, and Mark Anthony Lopez

Unlike traditional journalists who are expected to adhere to ethical guidelines, fact-checking, and accountability, many of these content creators built their influence through sensationalism and half-truths, or possibly even outright fabrications.

We can look at the resource persons invited most recently at the Tri-Comm hearing. Krizette Laureta Chu’s Facebook post about a supposed mass resignation within the Philippine National Police was challenged by lawmakers for having no factual or authoritative basis. Rep. Benny Abante sharply rebuked MJ Quiambao-Reyes for claims labeling EJK victims under the past administration a “massive hoax.” Blogger Mark Lopez was made to walk back his statement about Philippine forces using water cannons on Chinese vessels.

Despite the absence of evidence, unverified claims such as political bloggers and social media personalities actually end up fueling unnecessary panic and mistrust in institutions.

The lack of accountability in the digital space has only exacerbated the problem. Unlike journalists who face professional repercussions for inaccuracies, many vloggers and influencers can spread take liberties with facts with little to no consequences. When confronted, their usual defense is to claim that they were merely sharing their opinions or that their statements were taken out of context. This has led to an environment where falsehoods can circulate freely, and misinformation becomes ingrained in public perception before fact-checkers can intervene.

Screengrab from the House of Representatives From left to right: Among those grilling vloggers were Rep. Jude Acidre, Rep. Benny Abante, Jr., Hon. David Suarez, and Rep. Joseph Paduano.

When I was trolled

When I posted on Facebook asking whether Chu’s claims met journalistic standards, I was immediately bombarded with harsh comments. The response felt too swift and coordinated, as if an invisible army had been deployed to discredit my statement. The sheer volume of messages, some of which were laced with insults and threats, was alarming. This experience is not unique — other journalists covering critical issues, such as the recent controversial arrest of our former president, have faced similar hostile responses. It has become a familiar pattern: any journalist or public figure who challenges disinformation or questions powerful figures is met with an onslaught of online abuse.

My colleagues in media like Zen Hernandez, Mariz Umali, and other female journalists have been subjected to misogynistic attacks, simply for reporting the facts. Mariz, for instance, was criticized for allegedly calling former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea "matanda" (old), a trivial matter blown out of proportion to discredit her credibility. These coordinated attacks are not just about silencing individuals, they now seem to be about eroding public trust in journalism as a whole. When journalists are constantly attacked, ridiculed, or accused of bias, it discourages independent reporting and critical thinking among the public.

The recent congressional hearing put several social media personalities under scrutiny for factually questionable content that tends to mislead the public. Lawmakers pressed them on the consequences of their statements, and the emotional breaking point came when Chu and Reyes broke down in tears after being confronted with the real-world consequences of their posts. It was a rare moment where these controversial vloggers were forced to acknowledge the damage they had caused. However, lawmakers reminded them that the damage had already been done – false narratives had already circulated widely, shaping public opinion and deepening political divides.

The responsibility of content creators, whether journalists or bloggers, cannot be taken lightly. The influence they wield carries with it an obligation to the truth.

Screengrab from the House of Representatives. From left to right: Ms. Mary Jean Quiambao Reyes, Ms. Krizette Laureta Chu, and Mark Anthony Lopez.

Collective measures against fake news

With the PCO through Ruiz and other former media professionals and broadcasters leading the charge, the government is expected to introduce stricter measures against fake news. However, the real battle against disinformation will not be won by legislation alone.

The fight requires a collective effort: responsible journalism, public awareness, and most importantly, media literacy. Media literacy programs must be strengthened, particularly in schools, to equip young people with the ability to critically analyze information and recognize manipulative narratives. The role of the public in combating fake news is just as important as that of the media and the government. Citizens must take responsibility for verifying information before sharing it, questioning sources, and calling out misinformation when they see it.

As Vera Files’ Ellen Tordesillas aptly said during the hearing (quoting Daniel Patrick Moynihan), “you are entitled to your own opinion, but you are not entitled to your own facts.” In an era where the lines between truth and falsehood are increasingly blurred, we must remain vigilant in protecting both facts and freedom. The survival of democracy depends on it.

