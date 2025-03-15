The fight for the truth and a cyber-safe Philippines

A common notion when one speaks of cybersecurity is that it has to do with technology alone. Examples include the procurement of sophisticated hardware or software, or technology transfers.

This is a mistake, one which carries a steep price, cybersecurity is more than just investing in technologies. It is an important facet, yes. But it is not the only consideration to be cyber-secure. At the core of it are people, processes, and partnerships. The interconnectedness and comprehensive development of these “3Ps” are key for any cyber initiative to work.

Because people are the primary users and consumers of the digital space, whether in personal or professional settings, cybersecurity starts at the tip of their fingers. Cybersecurity starts with basic digital hygiene and moves on to include capacity-building measures to develop a cyber-ready population.

Cybersecurity also involves the institutionalization of measures on the national level, for example, the inclusion of cybersecurity in the Philippines’ National Security Strategy. National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año said that “the new NSS articulates and underscores the central role of cybersecurity and, broadly speaking, information and cognitive security in today's overall discourse on national security.” The Philippines’ setting its sights on strengthening its cyber posture is reflective of the administration’s thrust for multilayered security.

Recognizing that the Philippines cannot do it alone, partnerships are also crucial to achieve cyber resilience.

The recently concluded conference entitled “Forging Collaborative Cyber Resilience: Protecting Critical Infrastructure and Democratic Institutions” hosted by the Stratbase Institute and the Embassy of Canada proved this point. During the discussions with the Ambassadors of Canada, United Kingdom, European Union, Germany, and Malaysia, the importance of strategic collaboration with like-minded partners to combat both physical threats and cyber threats was at the forefront.

The ambassadors shared that today’s evolving geopolitical landscape calls for an expansion of security cooperation to include cyberspace.

An example would be the inclusion of cyber-related provisions in defense agreements of the Philippines with other nations. This may encompass sharing of threat intelligence, facilitating technology transfers, and conducting trainings for reskilling or upskilling – all of which target the “3Ps” . It is through these that we will be able to fill any gaps in cybersecurity.

Apart from the international community, the whole-of-society must also engage in collaborative efforts toward cybersecurity Leveraging the technical expertise and resources of the private sector, alongside the government’s digital transformation agenda, will be instrumental in any effort for a secure digital environment.

**

A Stratbase-commissioned Pulse Asia Research Inc. survey conducted in January 2025 revealed that 78% or eight out of 10 Filipinos use the internet as a source of news. Of this number, 98% use Facebook while 89% use YouTube.

A separate survey conducted by Social Weather Stations in February 2025 revealed that 59% of Filipinos believe that fake news on the internet is a serious problem. Likewise, 62% of Filipinos believe that fake news in media is also a serious problem.

The same survey revealed that it is somewhat difficult for 43% of Filipinos to discern fake news while 22% say that it is very difficult. Moreover, the survey also showed that 55% of Filipinos frequently see or encounter fake news on TV, radio, or social media.

The survey numbers point to the need to be responsible digital consumers by verifying credible sources, examining veracity of content, and scrutinizing suspicious domains, among others.

The investigations of Stratbase revealed that online manipulation through disinformation campaigns is an issue that must be taken seriously. A web of disinformation exists that promulgate misleading narratives and amplified by pages and groups online.

Stratbase Institute President Prof. Dindo Manhit called it the “shadow war”. With the digital space as its platform, the shadow war traces how disinformation campaign strategists promulgate their views to media networks or social media influencers.

This messaging is amplified by cyber troops or bots and shared in social media networks in an echo chamber-like manner, creating the false perception that these narratives are true.

As of March 2025, the Institute has traced the reach of online disinformation to more than 20 million likes and followers. This begs the question of are these real people and how do they have so much time crafting a unified narrative and propagating disinformation or they simply bots?

Furthermore, one of the common threads that link these together is the anti-West Philippine Sea narrative. Arguments continuously evolve ranging from it is merely a fabrication, an example of Chinese provocation, to the Philippines as a pawn to achieve other nations’ agenda.

If there is one truth that cannot be bent, it is that the West Philippine Sea is rightfully ours based on international law, the UNCLOS, and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

The Philippines has made it abundantly clear: it is our national interest. Any Filipino who says otherwise is a mouthpiece of our aggressive and coercive neighbor and therefore must not be trusted.

This is echoed by eight out of 10 Filipinos who believe that candidates in the midterm elections must assert our rights against China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea according to the Social Weather Stations. This assertion of rights also includes the digital space.

As a technologically savvy population, there is a need for the Philippines to investigate the role of social media particularly since it is increasingly leveraged to amplify disinformation and manipulate public opinion. This is especially crucial considering the ongoing campaigns for the midterm elections.

The whole of society must be prepared to counter deepfakes and malign foreign interference as part of efforts to protect our democracy. Cybersecurity is more than just acquiring technology or safeguarding networks – it is about protecting the truth from those who twist it for their own ends.

---

Katrina Guerrero is a program and research manager for defense and security at think tank Stratbase Institute.