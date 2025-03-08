Stronger safety measures now â€“ do it for Sandy

Stronger safety measures now – do it for Sandy

Edward and Sarah Garrovillas, the parents of Sandy, is fighting to bring attention and action in improving the safety of children in tourism establishments.

This week, the Senate deliberated on a bill that aims to address the alarming rate of injuries and deaths among children in tourism-related activities. Unfortunately, it took a tragedy to spark action: the heartbreaking story of six-year-old Sandy Garrovillas, whose life was cut short during what should have been a birthday celebration.

Now, her parents Edward and Sarah, are fighting to ensure that no other family endures the same devastating loss.

Named in Sandy’s honor, Senate Bill No. 2971, or “Sandy’s Act,” filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, seeks to mandate tourism-related businesses – including resorts, hotels, and water parks –to equip their facilities with accessible and age-appropriate emergency medical services. It is a necessary step toward making these establishments safer for children and preventing avoidable tragedies.

A heartbreaking tragedy sparks call for legislation

On what should have been a day of celebration , Sandy was enjoying a swim at a beach resort in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, when she was stung by a jellyfish.

Parents Edward and Sarah Garrovillas tearfully recounted Sandy’s life and how it was cut short in a beach in Palawan, during a deliberation on Senate Bill 2971, which would also be named after their daughter.

Panicked, her family rushed her to the resort’s reception area, pleading for help. But the staff was unprepared and unable to provide any form of medical assistance or first aid.

Desperate to save their daughter, Edward and Sarah sought help from fellow guests. A French medical student performed CPR, a midwife attempted to administer oxygen, and a US national who identified himself as an army medic stepped in to assist. He determined that Sandy needed epinephrine – but the resort had none, and nor did the nearest drugstore.

With no other option, the family rushed Sandy to the hospital, taking turns performing CPR along the way. But their journey was riddled with obstacles. A small hospital they stopped at was ill-equipped to treat her, and by the time they reached Roxas Medical Hospital, it was too late for the six-year-old. Little Sandy was gone.

That same night, her grieving family had to make funeral arrangements. Overcome with heartbreak, they wanted to bring Sandy home as soon as possible. But the fastest way was cremation – a devastating choice no parent should ever have to make.

“We don’t want that to happen to another family, to anyone,” Edward said.

More than a year since their daughter’s passing, Edward and Sarah remain determined to fight for change. They are using their pain to advocate for stronger safety regulations, ensuring that no other parent has to experience the unimaginable loss they suffered.

The need for 'Sandy’s Act' is urgent

As a mother, I cannot imagine the depth of Edward and Sarah’s pain. I failed to fight back tears as I heard their story and witnessed their courage in sharing such a painful memory. I extend my deepest sympathies to them, and to every parent who has lost a child in a preventable accident.

Their fight is one I fully support. Sandy’s Act is not just another bill – it is a necessary safeguard for our children.

If passed, the bill would require all tourism-related businesses to have accessible medical equipment trained personnel, and emergency response measures in place. Establishments must employ an adequate number of lifeguards and ensure their readiness to respond to emergencies . Additionally, local government units (LGUs) would be mandated to enforce compliance before issuing or renewing permits to these businesses.

With summer fast approaching, families will soon be flocking to beaches, resorts, and water parks. Now is the time to act. Now is the time to demand safer environments for our children.

Inaction must be left behind

This is not the first attempt at implementing stricter safety regulations. In 2015, the late Sen. Miriam Defensor Santiago filed Senate Bill 2733, which sought to penalize the absence of lifeguards, trained first-aid personnel, and emergency equipment in coastal and beach resorts, as well as resorts with pools. Despite its critical importance, the bill never made it through legislation.

A lack of accountability and enforcement continues to plague the tourism sector. While the Department of Tourism and the Philippine Coast Guard have guidelines on safety requirements for shoreline operations, there are often no real consequences for non-compliance. This gap in enforcement puts countless lives at risk. How many more children must be lost before we take action?

Sen. Risa Hontiveros filed Senate Bill No. 2971, or “Sandy’s Act,” to address the alarming rate of injury and death among children in tourism-related establishments.

I am grateful for lawmakers such as Sen. Risa, who recognized the urgent attention that this issue needs, gave mothers and parents like us a voice in legislation, and continued the fight. This time, we must not let another opportunity for change slip away. Sandy’s Act must become law.

I urge my fellow parents to support this measure. Our voices matter, and our collective advocacy can push lawmakers to prioritize child safety. Let’s stand in solidarity with Edward and Sarah, transforming their grief into something meaningful – something that can save lives.

To our legislators, I ask: Do it for Sandy. Do it for the children whose lives we can still protect. Let’s make sure no other family has to endure such an avoidable tragedy. Let’s pass Sandy’s Act.

------

