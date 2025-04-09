^

Nation

Transfer of 7 Sulu BARMM parliamentary districts to other areas mulled

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 9, 2025 | 1:56pm
Transfer of 7 Sulu BARMM parliamentary districts to other areas mulled
Lawyers Jose Iribani Lorena and Omar Yasser Crisostomo Sema, both members of the Bangsamoro parliament, took turns explaining to reporters on April 8, 2025 the details of the planned creation of seven new parliamentary districts in other areas of the autonomous region, following the High Tribunal's decision to remove Sulu province from its territory
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Members of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament will work on reallocating the seven parliamentary districts in the province of Sulu, which is no longer part of the autonomous region, to other areas.

The Supreme Court, in a final ruling earlier this year, removed Sulu from the core territory of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. This decision was based on a petition filed by its governor, Hadji Abdusakur Mahail Tan Sr.

Two members of the BARMM parliament, lawyers Jose Iribani Lorena and Omar Yasser Crisostomo Sema, separately explained to reporters during a dialogue in Cotabato City on Monday afternoon, April 8, that the transfer of the seven districts in Sulu, each with an appointed lawmaker, must be completed before the autonomous region's first-ever parliamentary elections in October 2025.

“There are legal complexities related to that. All issues and concerns about that shall be studied carefully,” Lorena, a longtime practicing lawyer, told reporters at the press briefing held at the BARMM capitol in uptown Cotabato City, which he and Sema jointly presided over

Sema said the creation of seven new parliamentary districts in other provinces and cities within BARMM will be based on the genuine and well-validated need for adequate representation in the regional lawmaking body for the areas each district will cover.

"That can be done. We in the parliament shall work that out," Sema said.

The transfer of the seven parliamentary districts in Sulu to other areas within BARMM is one of the priority initiatives of Chief Minister Abdulrauf Abdul Macacua, which he highlighted in his first-ever message to regional lawmakers during a session on Monday.

Macacua was appointed chief minister of the Bangsamoro regional government by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. just last month, alongside several other members of the regional parliament. He replaced the region’s first-ever appointed chief minister, Ahod Balawag Ebrahim. Both Macacua and Ebrahim are senior members of the central committee of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Marcos also reappointed some regional lawmakers who had been appointed twice, first in 2019 and again in 2022, by then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

During their session on Monday, Macacua announced that he would focus on peace and security initiatives, revenue-generation efforts, and extensive food security, social welfare and healthcare activities for the Muslim, Christian, and indigenous non-Moro communities within the autonomous region

BARMM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PWD &lsquo;forced&rsquo; to badmouth Vico Sotto in video

PWD ‘forced’ to badmouth Vico Sotto in video

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
Authorities are seeking to take down a video posted on Facebook showing a 77-year-old mentally unstable woman being “forced”...
Nation
fbtw
6 held in foiled rescue of Chinese inmate

6 held in foiled rescue of Chinese inmate

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Eleven armed men led by foreign nationals ambushed officers of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in a daring attempt...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec summons Pasig bet anew for body shaming

Comelec summons Pasig bet anew for body shaming

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
After receiving flak for his sexist remarks on single mothers, lawyer and Pasig congressional candidate Christian Sia is facing...
Nation
fbtw
BI: &lsquo;Batman&rsquo; aided&nbsp;Chinese fugitives

BI: ‘Batman’ aided Chinese fugitives

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
A suspect referred to as “Batman” facilitated the attempted escape of five Chinese fugitives through a backdoor...
Nation
fbtw
Woman dies after being hit by bus on EDSA

Woman dies after being hit by bus on EDSA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A woman died after she was hit by a bus along the EDSA Carousel in Barangay Immaculate, Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Workers get double pay today

Workers get double pay today

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Double pay awaits employees who will work today, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.
Nation
fbtw
20 Filipinos probed over South Korea drug haul

20 Filipinos probed over South Korea drug haul

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Twenty Filipino crewmembers of a cargo vessel busted by South Korean authorities for carrying tons of suspected cocaine are...
Nation
fbtw
Senate probes bullying in schools

Senate probes bullying in schools

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The Senate committee on basic education resumed yesterday its investigation on bullying and campus violence.
Nation
fbtw
2 killed in Abra campaign brawl

2 killed in Abra campaign brawl

By Artemio Dumlao | 16 hours ago
Two politicians were killed following a fight that resulted in a shooting during a campaign sortie in Lagangilang, Abra on...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with