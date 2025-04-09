Transfer of 7 Sulu BARMM parliamentary districts to other areas mulled

COTABATO CITY — Members of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament will work on reallocating the seven parliamentary districts in the province of Sulu, which is no longer part of the autonomous region, to other areas.

The Supreme Court, in a final ruling earlier this year, removed Sulu from the core territory of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. This decision was based on a petition filed by its governor, Hadji Abdusakur Mahail Tan Sr.

Two members of the BARMM parliament, lawyers Jose Iribani Lorena and Omar Yasser Crisostomo Sema, separately explained to reporters during a dialogue in Cotabato City on Monday afternoon, April 8, that the transfer of the seven districts in Sulu, each with an appointed lawmaker, must be completed before the autonomous region's first-ever parliamentary elections in October 2025.

“There are legal complexities related to that. All issues and concerns about that shall be studied carefully,” Lorena, a longtime practicing lawyer, told reporters at the press briefing held at the BARMM capitol in uptown Cotabato City, which he and Sema jointly presided over

Sema said the creation of seven new parliamentary districts in other provinces and cities within BARMM will be based on the genuine and well-validated need for adequate representation in the regional lawmaking body for the areas each district will cover.

"That can be done. We in the parliament shall work that out," Sema said.

The transfer of the seven parliamentary districts in Sulu to other areas within BARMM is one of the priority initiatives of Chief Minister Abdulrauf Abdul Macacua, which he highlighted in his first-ever message to regional lawmakers during a session on Monday.

Macacua was appointed chief minister of the Bangsamoro regional government by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. just last month, alongside several other members of the regional parliament. He replaced the region’s first-ever appointed chief minister, Ahod Balawag Ebrahim. Both Macacua and Ebrahim are senior members of the central committee of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Marcos also reappointed some regional lawmakers who had been appointed twice, first in 2019 and again in 2022, by then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

During their session on Monday, Macacua announced that he would focus on peace and security initiatives, revenue-generation efforts, and extensive food security, social welfare and healthcare activities for the Muslim, Christian, and indigenous non-Moro communities within the autonomous region