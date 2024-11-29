^

Nation

One-year-old boy dies in Baguio road mishap

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
November 29, 2024 | 5:12pm
One-year-old boy dies in Baguio road mishap
File photo of road mishap.
STAR / File

BAGUIO CITY—  A one-year-old boy died from severe head injuries, while seven others were injured when the AUV (Asian Utility Vehicle) they were riding malfunctioned, slid backward, and overturned on a hill in Parapad, Barangay North Sanitary Camp, Thursday afternoon, November 28.

Based on the initial investigation, the L300 van carrying the young boy and his family was ascending when the driver, Rhomel Posadas Ramos, lost control of the wheel. Despite his efforts to regain control, the vehicle slid backward, overturned and injured all passengers.

The injured individuals were identified as Lagrimas Bravo Gago, 63; Jessica Gago Ramos, 28;  British citizen Robin Max Kuhnert; Jason Bravo Gago 24; a four-year-old and a one-year-old boy.

The victims, all from Tomana West, Rosales, Pangasinan, were en route to Mines View Park via the North Sanitary Camp road. They were rushed to the hospital, but the one-year-old boy did not survive.

BAGUIO CITY

ROAD ACCIDENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

2 kids, mother die in car accident

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
A mother and her two children were killed when a truck rammed their car late Wednesday in Angat, Bulacan.
Nation
fbtw
Fire leaves 1,500 people homeless in Manila

Fire leaves 1,500 people homeless in Manila

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Following a massive blaze that destroyed about 1,000 shanties in Tondo, a nearly nine-hour fire left around 1,500 people homeless...
Nation
fbtw
Land inspector gets 10 years for graft, estafa

Land inspector gets 10 years for graft, estafa

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced a land inspector in Calaca, Batangas to 10 years in prison for assuming the authority to process...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec chief inhibits from Erice poll case

Comelec chief inhibits from Erice poll case

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia has inhibited from the cases filed with the Comelec against former Caloocan...
Nation
fbtw
LTO online transactions up 20%

LTO online transactions up 20%

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Online transactions in the Land Transportation Office have increased to 20 percent as the LTO goes full steam toward dig...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA expands ASF vaccine drive

DA expands ASF vaccine drive

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 18 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has expanded the coverage of the African swine fever vaccine program to fast-track the inoculation...
Nation
fbtw
Richard Gomez proposes Western Leyte province

Richard Gomez proposes Western Leyte province

By Miriam Desacada | 18 hours ago
Rep. Richard Gomez has filed a bill proposing to create Western Leyte province.
Nation
fbtw
2 Luzon dams continue to release water

2 Luzon dams continue to release water

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Two dams in Luzon continued to release water amid the rains brought by successive typhoons.
Nation
fbtw

Suspect in murder of resort owner arrested in Mindoro

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
A prime suspect in the murder of a resort owner in Bauan, Batangas in June was arrested in Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with