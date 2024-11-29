One-year-old boy dies in Baguio road mishap

BAGUIO CITY— A one-year-old boy died from severe head injuries, while seven others were injured when the AUV (Asian Utility Vehicle) they were riding malfunctioned, slid backward, and overturned on a hill in Parapad, Barangay North Sanitary Camp, Thursday afternoon, November 28.

Based on the initial investigation, the L300 van carrying the young boy and his family was ascending when the driver, Rhomel Posadas Ramos, lost control of the wheel. Despite his efforts to regain control, the vehicle slid backward, overturned and injured all passengers.

The injured individuals were identified as Lagrimas Bravo Gago, 63; Jessica Gago Ramos, 28; British citizen Robin Max Kuhnert; Jason Bravo Gago 24; a four-year-old and a one-year-old boy.

The victims, all from Tomana West, Rosales, Pangasinan, were en route to Mines View Park via the North Sanitary Camp road. They were rushed to the hospital, but the one-year-old boy did not survive.