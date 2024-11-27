BARMM lawmaker funds licensure review of 30 nurses, midwives

The 30 Muslim and Christian nursing and midwifery graduates who received financial support for their licensure examination review courses from the office of Bangsamoro Parliament Member Kadil Sinolinding Jr.

COTABATO CITY — At least 30 Muslim and Christian nursing and midwifery graduates who are to take licensure exams got financial support from the office of a physician in the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament.

The beneficiaries posted on their Facebook early this week their having received financial assistance for their review classes from the office in the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament of the physician Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr., who is also concurrent health secretary of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The funds for the review classes support were from Sinolinding's office in the regional parliament.

The Ministry of Health-BARMM has actively been pushing forward activities to increase the number of nurses and midwives in all provinces and cities in the autonomous region.

Sinolinding said he is optimistic that the 30 beneficiaries of the financial support for their review courses would become licensed nurses and midwives.