Bicol wage board suspends pay hike deliberations

MANILA, Philippines — Minimum wage earners in Bicol will not be getting a pay hike just yet as the regional wage board suspended the deliberations for the salary adjustment due to the impact of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board (RTWPB) decided to defer the wage determination process to cushion the effects of the typhoon on businesses.

“This course of action from the board underscores the need to sustain employment and business viability during the recovery period,” the DOLE said.

The agency said the board approved a recommendation of a labor representative to defer the wage process to give business owners time to recover from the damage caused by Kristine.

“The deferment will remain in effect until an appropriate recovery period has concluded,” the DOLE said.

For the next three months, the RTWPB will monitor the socioeconomic conditions in the region before deciding on the pay increase.