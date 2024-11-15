Female engineer in BARMM public works ministry shot dead

Police investigators are still trying to identify the killer of Engineer Darlene Pacete, shot dead in Barangay Tamontaka, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Nov. 14, 2024.

COTABATO CITY— A suspected hired killer shot dead a female engineer in the Bangsamoro public works ministry while in a roadside eatery along a highway in Barangay Tamontaka in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday, November 14.

Engineer Darlene Pacete was with companions inside the establishment when a man approached, pulled out a pistol from his bag, shot her repeatedly and ran away.

Citing a report from the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, Brig. Gen. Romeo Jaime Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Friday, November 15, that Pacete died instantly from bullet wounds in the head.

Pacete, a civil engineer by profession, worked in the Ministry of Public Works and Highways-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, whose regional office is in Cotabato City, only about five kilometers north of Barangay Tamontaka where she was killed.

Her killer managed to escape using a getaway motorcycle, parked a few meters away from where she was attacked, driven by an accomplice.