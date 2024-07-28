PNP to focus on people with high security threats

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday issued a new directive to rationalize the deployment of Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) personnel, prioritizing security for people with verified high-security threats.

Marbil emphasized that this initiative seeks to achieve an ideal police-to-population ratio of 1:500, addressing the current disparity wherein one police officer is responsible for approximately 2,000 people.

“Our directive is to ensure that our limited security resources are allocated effectively, focusing on individuals who genuinely face significant security threats,” Marbil said.

He added that with the directive, they can enhance the PNP’s protective services for those in need while optimizing overall public safety efforts in communities.

The PNP chief said the current deployment ratio indicates that for every PSPG personnel assigned to an individual, “hundreds, if not thousands are deprived of essential police services.”

“Reducing the unnecessary deployment of security personnel to low-threat individuals will allow us to support field operations more effectively and address other critical policing needs,” Marbil said.

The directive is based on a comprehensive threat assessment conducted by the PNP, which identifies individuals and groups at the highest risk.

The key factors in these assessments include recent incidents of threats or attacks, the person’s role in government or society, and intelligence reports indicating potential risks.

Top-tier services for Sara

Meanwhile, Marbil confirmed that the PNP continues to provide “top-tier” security services to Vice President Sara Duterte.

Despite the recent transfer of 75 protective personnel to other police units, Marbil said that Duterte retains the most extensive security detail compared to her predecessors.

“Vice President Sara Duterte has more than enough security personnel compared to her predecessors, ensuring a robust and comprehensive security framework,” Marbil said.

According to a report from PSPG director Brig. Gen. William Segun, the 75 PSPG personnel were redeployed to the National Capital Region Police Office, while 31 PNP personnel remain assigned to the Vice President’s security detail.

Marbil also reiterated that the PNP remains committed to providing security for Duterte during her travels across the country.

He said the agency in charge of Duterte’s security is the Presidential Security Group, with police officers only acting as a complementary force.

Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group chief Col. Raymund Dante Lachica had confirmed on July 23 that 75 PSPG personnel assigned to the VPSPG were relieved of duty without prior notice.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) activated the VPSPG as a “dedicated unit” for the security and protection of Duterte and her family.

While it was still unclear how many security personnel remains on her detail, the Commission on Audit last year said 433 people served as part of Duterte’s VPSPG in 2022, a 455-percent increase from the 78 personnel under the Office of the Vice President (OVP) in 2021 or the last full term of then vice president Leni Robredo.

It was not specified in the audit report whether all of the 433 personnel in the VPSPG in 2022 were assigned by the PNP or the AFP or hired by the OVP.

Those pulled out from Duterte’s security retinue included 33 close-in security personnel who had served her since her time as Davao mayor.