
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Not only Metro Manila hospitals are short of nurses. Jails, too.
                        

                           
Anne Beatrice V. Lagman - Philstar.com
November 8, 2021 | 10:59pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
COVID-19 vaccination at the Manila City Jail
COVID-19 vaccination at the Manila City Jail as seen in this October 2021 photo release.
BJMP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — While hospitals are still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and shortage of staff, Metro Manila's city jails have also had insufficient medical attention due to the record numbers of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) and only a handful of medical practitioners attending to them.



Since the start of the pandemic, the Manila city jail, holding the biggest number of PDLs in the capital region with 4,192, has been more at risk to communicable diseases.



Detainees who petitioned for a “fair chance at surviving” COVID-19 outbreak said there was a lack of access to hygiene measures and medical care.



Based on the data of BJMP supported by the Department of Interior Local Government (DILG), there are 16 employed nurses in Manila City Jail-Male Dormitory, eight in Manila City Jail-Female Dormitory, and three in Manila City Jail Annex, as of July 2021.



In Mandaluyong, meanwhile, the city jail tries to function with one nurse per 800 PDLs.



Aside from the shortage of nurses, NCR jails lack crucial other medical personnel such as psychiatrists, dentists and pharmacists.



Common health complaints



Besides having to keep COVID-19 out, district jails have been dealing with thousands of cases of the top three medical concerns the BJMP recorded in May: upper respiratory tract infection with 8,458 cases, odontalgia or toothache with 4,858 cases and hypertension with 3,231.



The most common prison-related complaints include boils (carbuncle/furuncle) with 117 cases as of May 2021.



Among other diseases are jail rash, allergic rhinitis, ulcer, bronchial asthma, heart-related diseases, arthritis, diabetes, and skin infections. There have been no reported cases of deaths due to these diseases.



The DILG had given its assurance that jails under the BJMP would be “100% safe” from the pandemic and decided to suspend visitations at facilities. 



Most congested



The 40 jails around the National Capital Region have an idea capacity of is 4,997 detainees, but the actual population of those under custody is 26,230. This makes a congestion rate of 533%.



As of March 2020, there are 467 facilities under BJMP management, higher than the 2019’s  congestion rate



Manila City Jail-Male Dormitory has a congestion rate of 261% while 550% for the city’s female dormitory. For Mandaluyong, male dormitory holds 801 detainees and has a congestion rate of 861%, recorded at the end of August 2021.



The Commission on Human Rights had expressed the need for immediate COVID-19 vaccination of PDLs, alarmed at the increasing congestion rate in detention facilities.



"While we note that, during the early days of the pandemic, several government agencies [have] already looked into ways of managing and decongesting jails and detention facilities, the evolving threats of the pandemic necessitate revising strategies in managing the effects of COVID-19," lawyer Jacqueline de Guia of the CHR said.



In July 2021, the BJMP held an inaugural blessing for Mandaluyong’s new detention facility aiming “to bring down the congestion rate.”



“The construction of this nine-story facility with 24 detention cells tremendously reduced the congestion rate from 722% to -835% thus, achieving a zero-congestion rate,” the BJMP said in a statement.



DILG Undersecretary Ricojudge Javier Echiverri, BJMP officials and police officers also attended the event.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF JAIL MANAGEMENT AND PENOLOGY (BJMP)
                                                      COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT (DILG)
                                                      PERSONS DEPRIVED OF LIBERTY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 100 IP elders, leaders slam NCIP execs over Apayao dam project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 100 IP elders, leaders slam NCIP execs over Apayao dam project


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 100 Isnag elders and leaders declared the two officials and Pan Pacific "persona non grata" over the dam project,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ongpin wants drug case dismissed, HDO lifted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ongpin wants drug case dismissed, HDO lifted


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Billionaire scion Julian Ongpin has asked the Department of Justice to dismiss the complaint for possession of illegal drugs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City now low risk for COVID-19 &ndash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City now low risk for COVID-19 – OCTA


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City is now classified as low risk for COVID-19, the OCTA Research Group reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Baguio logs 106 Delta cases&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Baguio logs 106 Delta cases’


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Thirty more cases were added to Baguio’s Delta variant of COVID, bringing the total number to 106 as of the first week...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cagayan De Oro player wins P8 million lotto pot
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 November 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A lone bettor from Cagayan de Oro won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto draw on Saturday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tiangge OK in Metro if traders vaxxed &ndash; Abalos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tiangge OK in Metro if traders vaxxed – Abalos


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila mayors will allow bazaars and tiangge or flea markets to operate during the Christmas season provided that traders...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 situation in Metro Manila now better &ndash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 situation in Metro Manila now better – OCTA


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila’s COVID-19 situation is now better compared to last year, the OCTA Research Group announced yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 USAID, Quezon City government launch mobile vaccination, testing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
USAID, Quezon City government launch mobile vaccination, testing


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The United States Agency for International Development and the Quezon City government rolled out yesterday six mobile COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tripartite deal for P1 billion fuel subsidy signed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tripartite deal for P1 billion fuel subsidy signed


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and Land Bank of the Philippines yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Raise palay buying price, NFA urged
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Raise palay buying price, NFA urged


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Efren Lazaro |
                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Farmers based in Central Luzon are appealing to the National Food Authority to raise the buying price of palay from P19 to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with