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Nation

Customs intel chief replaced

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
September 25, 2026 | 12:00am
Customs intel chief replaced
CIIS director Thomas Narcise was directed to swap positions with Jeoffrey Tacio, chief of the Commissioner Strategic Advisory Office, based on an order signed by BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  To strengthen intelligence and investigation against smuggling, the Bureau of Customs  has implemented a reshuffle, replacing the chief of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Services.

CIIS director Thomas Narcise was directed to swap positions with Jeoffrey Tacio, chief of the Commissioner Strategic Advisory Office, based on an order signed by BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno.

“While former CIIS chief Narcise had delivered his tasks, I am now on the next phase of transforming the BOC. I need new commanders to direct our field movements,” Nepomuceno said.

He said he is strengthening enforcement and intelligence leadership to sustain the momentum gained by the bureau in achieving its collection targets.

Nepomuceno said the BOC would embark on a more aggressive campaign against smuggling and for good governance.

BOC personnel will be barred from engaging in a brokerage business or any commercial interest that will place legitimate trade groups at a disadvantage, Nepomuceno said. 

In December, some BOC officials and employees mentioned Narcise in a complaint sent to President Marcos.

The complainants urged Marcos to order an investigation into allegations of smuggling protection, corruption and abuse of authority occuring at the agency.

Nepomunceo said he has relieved some BOC officials and personnel at the port of Subic in connection with the reselling of condemned imported frozen chicken.          

NEPUMUCENO
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