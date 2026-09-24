PNP reviewing safeguards vs espionage

MANILA, Philippines — Following renewed talks on strengthening the country’s defenses against espionage, the Philippine National Police (PNP) is assessing its information security measures.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued the directive as the House of Representatives approved on final reading the proposed New Espionage Act, which seeks to update the legal framework covering classified information, national defense assets and sensitive government operations.

The review covers safeguards, accountability measures and personnel awareness programs.

Nartatez said police are backing efforts to protect classified information critical to national security while ensuring that the constitutional rights of people are respected.

“Any proposed law that helps deter espionage and protects sensitive government operations is a welcome development provided it remains consistent with the Constitution and respects fundamental rights,” he said.

The PNP is also strengthening its coordination with the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Armed Forces of the Philippines and other security agencies.