P254.8 million drugs seized in NCR in 30 days

NCRPO officer-in-charge director Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano said intensified anti-narcotics operations from Aug. 23 to Sept. 23 targeted distribution networks and criminal groups operating across Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have confiscated over P254.8 million worth of illegal drugs in Metro Manila in a span of 30 days, according to the National Capital Region Police Office.

NCRPO officer-in-charge director Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano said intensified anti-narcotics operations from Aug. 23 to Sept. 23 targeted distribution networks and criminal groups operating across Metro Manila.

The bulk of the drug haul – around P204 million – was seized from a lone high-value suspect in Las Piñas City on Sept. 19.

Authorities also confiscated dried marijuana leaves amounting to P103,032 and P1,000.

Police also seized 923.65 grams of Kush marijuana, but no street value was provided.

“The NCRPO will continue to pursue a focused and intelligence-driven campaign against illegal drugs,” Abrahano said in a statement. “Every operation we undertake is geared toward preventing these substances from reaching our communities and ensuring that those involved are held accountable.”

Abrahano warned drug traffickers that intelligence efforts and focused operations would disrupt their activities.

“Every seizure is a reminder that illegal drugs have no place in our communities,” he said.