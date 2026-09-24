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Gatchalian attends MOPC dialogue

The Philippine Star
September 25, 2026 | 12:00am
Gatchalian attends MOPC dialogue
Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian will attend today’s dialogue with the Manila Overseas Press Club.

Discussions will center on developments in the Senate as well as the country’s political and economic outlook.

To be held at the Fairmont Hotel Ballroom in Makati, Gatchalian will discuss the Senate’s 2026 legislative agenda, particularly the national budget, economic recovery and inclusive growth.

Gatchalian has identified five priority concerns: high commodity prices, declining purchasing power, high electricity costs, infrastructure and transportation gaps and employment insecurity.

Given the Senate’s constitutional role in treaties and international agreements, foreign policy will also be discussed, as Gatchalian sits on the Senate committee on foreign relations.

GATCHALIAN
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