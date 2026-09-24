Condo manager survives Makati ambush

According to a police report, the woman was traversing Chino Roces Avenue before 7 a.m. when two men on a motorcycle approached the SUV and fired at least nine gunshots.

MANILA, Philippines — A condominium manager survived an ambush in Makati yesterday after two motorcycle-riding men opened fire at her sport utility vehicle (SUV).

According to a police report, the woman was traversing Chino Roces Avenue before 7 a.m. when two men on a motorcycle approached the SUV and fired at least nine gunshots.

Witnesses said one of the suspects was wearing the uniform of a ride-hailing company, but the vehicle had an unknown plate number.

The victim drove her car near a police outpost, prompting the suspects to flee.

Police said the victim suffered eight gunshots to the thigh. She was rushed to the Makati Medical Center for treatment.

Makati police chief Col. Pedro Alagano Jr. said the motive could be related to the victim’s work as a condominium manager.

“We’re checking if she had received a complaint from residents,” Alagano said. “We’re also checking if she had management issues and enemies outside of her work.”

Philippine National Police spokesman Col. Allen Rae Co said PNP personnel have launched a manhunt for the suspects.