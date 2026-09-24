Army soldier nabbed for grocery store heist

Police said Army Cpl. Michael Jude Iglufas of the Army’s 9th Infantry Division based in Pili, Camarines Sur, and his companions – Alberto Bautista, Michael Angelo Catinding and Christian Delacion – were collared at a hotel in Barangay 8.

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines – An Army soldier and three others tagged in a robbery incident in a grocery store in Cavite were arrested in Catanauan, Quezon yesterday.

Police said Army Cpl. Michael Jude Iglufas of the Army’s 9th Infantry Division based in Pili, Camarines Sur, and his companions – Alberto Bautista, Michael Angelo Catinding and Christian Delacion – were collared at a hotel in Barangay 8.

Col. Ariel Red, Cavite police director, said the group was behind the robbery at the Dali store in Barangay Cabezas in Trece Martires City on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses saw the suspects fleeing toward the South Luzon Expressway in a Nissan Terrano.

Police tracked the suspects through the help of the owner of the vehicle.

“The arresting team recovered from the suspects several firearms, ammunition and a grenade as well as the vehicle used in the crime,” Red said. – Emmanuel Tupas