Ex-Camarines Sur mayor ordered arrested for malversation

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has ordered the arrest of a former city mayor in Camarines Sur in connection with a malversation case involving P30 million in public funds.

Former Iriga City mayor Madelaine Alfelor surrendered to authorities after learning that the anti-graft court had issued a warrant for her arrest.

Alfelor has been charged with malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents and violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

No bail was recommended for Alfelor’s temporary liberty.

Aside from Alfelor, the Sandiganbayan also ordered the arrest of former city officials Ruben delos Santos and Jean Bongon.

Alfelor has been committed to the Quezon City Jail female dormitory at Camp Karingal, while Delos Santos is being held at the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas, the Sandiganbayan Security and Sheriff Services Division said.

Bongon has yet to be arrested.

In a complaint filed by the Office of the Ombudsman, Alfelor and her co-defendants were accused of defrauding the city government by allegedly mishandling the funds intended for beneficiaries of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations or AICS program.

Investigation showed the list of the AICS beneficiaries included dead people and fake names.