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DepEd, 38 LGUs link to build schools

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
September 25, 2026 | 12:00am
DepEd, 38 LGUs link to build schools
Sonny Angara.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has partnered with 38 local government units (LGUs) for the construction of three-story school buildings.

Financial aid will come from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor).

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the private sector would assist in the program to modernize school infrastructure.

With 12 classrooms each, the buildings will be constructed in targeted communities nationwide.

Funds for the program will be released in three tranches, contingent on technical compliance and progress monitoring.

Procurement and construction will be supervised by LGUs.

Upon completion by the end of 2027, the DepEd will assume full ownership, administrative management and maintenance of the facilities.

This is the second ceremonial signing under the partnership, following the first signing in March, with 21 LGUs to construct 252 classrooms.

Angara witnessed yesterday’s ceremony with local chief executives and Pagcor chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco.

“One of the biggest challenges that we face in DepEd is the shortage of classrooms,” Angara said. “We continue to experience this not only because our school buildings are getting older, but yearly we are also being challenged by different calamities.”

ANGARA

LGUS
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