NCR malls agree to extend operating hours as mayors mull easing curfew â€” MMDA

NCR malls agree to extend operating hours as mayors mull easing curfew — MMDA
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos on Monday said malls in the capital region have agreed to extend their operating hours in time for the holiday season.
"Last week, we spoke to mall operators...all of them, to ask that instead of [operating] from 10 [a.m.] to 8 [p.m.], they make it 11 [a.m.] to 11 [.pm.] or even 12 [p.m.] at that," Abalos told DZMM Teleradyo in an interview conducted partially in Filipino.
Abalos said the mall operators also agreed to stop having sales during ordinary weekdays and to have them on the weekends instead. He said this was to further prevent traffic on EDSA which has been seeing an increase in the volume of vehicles nearing pre-pandemic levels.
Mall owners raised, however, their concern for workers who might struggle to return home if they extend operating hours despite the limited capacity for public transport and curfew in the region which is implemented from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
Abalos said the first concern was already addressed by the pandemic task force which recently allowed public utility vehicles to increase their passenger capacity to 70%.
Meanwhile, the further easing of curfew hours is up to Metro Manila mayors who are already voting on the matter.
"After they vote, I have to draft the resolution. And then, they will have to sign it, by e-signature, each of them." Abalos said.
He added that the final resolution would be out in "about one or two days." — Bella Perez-Rubio
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
OCTA Research fellow Guido David says Metro Manila could shift to alert level 2 and that it will be safe to repopen businesses.
David notes that some Metro Manila LGUs recorded a positive growth rate but the COVID-19 reproduction number in all LGUs is below one.
Children aged 12 and below will no longer be allowed to enter the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach starting October 26, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources says.
The area will also be closed from October 29 to November 3 in observance of Undas.
ICMYI: Children age 12 and below will not be allowed entry to the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach starting today, Oct. 26, with respect to the guidelines of IATF.— ???? (@DENROfficial) October 25, 2021
The beach will also be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3 in observance of ‘Undas.’#BattleForManilaBay pic.twitter.com/FNmvdFQPHp
The reproduction number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila decreased to 0.55 as of October 18, OCTA Research fellow Guido David says.
This is is the lowest since May 18 when it was at 0.56.
"The 7-day average is now 1411. We hope we can keep Rt below 0.6 the rest of the year," David says in a tweet.
Reproduction number in NCR decreased to 0.55 as of 10.18.21, the lowest since 5.18.21 when it was at 0.56. The 7-day average is now 1411. We hope we can keep Rt below 0.6 the rest of the year @dzbb @allangatus @cnnphilippines @DZAR1026 @dzrhnews @News5PH @NewsRmn @dwiz882 pic.twitter.com/KlE1dDovB9— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) October 19, 2021
The government's pandemic task force has approved putting the National Capital Region under Alert Level 3 from October 16 until the end of the month, the Palace says.
DOH epidemiology bureau director Alethea de Guzman says Metro Manila is showing a sudden downtrend trend of COVID-19 cases.
Reported coronavirus cases decreased by 16% compared to the week prior, DOH says.
De Guzman, however, says the DOH is cautious about interpreting the decline in COVID-19 cases and cites lower laboratory testing output. — report from Alexis Romero
