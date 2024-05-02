^

Nation

More job vacancies open after BARMM Labor Day recruitment fair

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 2, 2024 | 7:13pm
More job vacancies open after BARMM Labor Day recruitment fair
More than 500 jobseekers applied for work in 16 different private companies that participated in the Bangsamoro Labor Day job fair in Cotabato City and provinces in the autonomous region.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — At least 37 jobseekers were hired-on-the spot by different private companies during a job fair on Wednesday that the Bangsamoro government organized as part of the Labor Day commemoration in the autonomous region.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao covers Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

Regional Labor and Employment Minister Muslimin Sema and Bai Sara Jane Sinsuat, director of the Bureau of Employment, Promotion and Welfare of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, separately told reporters on Thursday that 16 private firms, including big business outfits operating on national franchises, participated in the daylong job fair in the regional capitol here and in the Bangsamoro provinces and cities.

Initial reports dispatched to media outfits in Central Mindanao on Thursday by MoLE-BARMM and the Bangsamoro Business Council, led by the entrepreneur-lawyer Ronald Hallid Torres, stated that 21 applicants got employed instantly by private companies before noontime Wednesday at a processing site inside the 32-hectare Bangsamoro regional capitol in this city.

The 21 individuals employed by different companies are from marginalized families in different barangays here and in nearby towns in Maguindanao del Norte.

Sinsuat said 16 others in Tawi-Tawi province were hired by private companies in the job fair facilitated by provincial personnel of MoLE-BARMM on Wednesday.

“We are thankful to the private companies that willingly participated in our Labor Day job fair,” Sinsuat said.

Radio reports on Thursday quoted executives of the private firms involved in the job fair as saying that 62 other vacant positions are at stake for qualified applicants, whose applications are now being processed by their human resources personnel.

Sema said he is optimistic that the 62 job vacancies shall all be filled out in the next two weeks.

“Imagine more than 80 applicants getting employed via our Labor Day job fair this year, mostly from impoverished families. We are grateful to the companies that helped push the activity forward," Sema said.

vuukle comment

BARMM

COTABATO

JOB FAIR

LABOR DAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC asked: Junk Quiboloy&rsquo;s bid to stop Senate arrest

SC asked: Junk Quiboloy’s bid to stop Senate arrest

By Nillicent Bautista | 21 hours ago
The Senate has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition filed by fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy...
Nation
fbtw

Search on for woman last seen at viral stall

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Police are searching for a woman from Taytay, Rizal who has been missing for two weeks after she visited the viral food stall Diwata Pares in Pasay City.
Nation
fbtw
Cops secure CDO water treatment facility

Cops secure CDO water treatment facility

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 21 hours ago
Tension has gripped the Cagayan de Oro water treatment facility as Mayor Rolando Uy ordered members of the police Special...
Nation
fbtw
3 CAFGUs killed, 3 wounded in Lanao del Sur ambush

3 CAFGUs killed, 3 wounded in Lanao del Sur ambush

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Three members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit were killed while three others were wounded in an ambush in Marogong...
Nation
fbtw
Chinese held for cyber fraud, overstaying

Chinese held for cyber fraud, overstaying

By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
A 28-year-old Chinese was arrested by immigration officers on allegations of cyber fraud and overstaying in the country.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taguig RTC convicts Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo, others over illegal detention of Vhong Navarro

Taguig RTC convicts Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo, others over illegal detention of Vhong Navarro

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
In a 94-page decision, Taguig RTC Branch 153 has sentenced Lee, Cornejo, Ferdinand Guerrero, and Simeon Raz to reclusion perpetua,...
Nation
fbtw
Drug war memorial site launched in Caloocan

Drug war memorial site launched in Caloocan

By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
A memorial site and columbarium for victims of extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration’s war on illegal...
Nation
fbtw
Daly, Quezon City renew sister-city agreement

Daly, Quezon City renew sister-city agreement

By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
California’s first Filipina-American Mayor Juslyn Manalo and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte are working together to...
Nation
fbtw
Up to 2 cyclones may enter PAR this month

Up to 2 cyclones may enter PAR this month

By Romina Cabrera | 21 hours ago
One or two tropical cyclones may enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with