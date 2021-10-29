IATF OKs increase in PUV capacity in Metro Manila, nearby areas

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force has approved a “gradual increase” in passenger capacity in public transport, Malacañang said Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the passenger capacity in public road-based and rail transportation plying Metro Manila and its adjacent provinces will be raised from 70% to 100% starting November 4.

Passenger capacity is currently at 50%.

The Department of Transportation recommended the increase in passenger capacity. The agency said there has been greater demand for public transport since the capital region was placed under Alert Level 3.

It is also seen as a measure to help drivers and operators recover amid the pandemic and hikes in fuel price.

According to a resolution signed by the IATF, the DOTr is authorized to expand the increase in passenger capacity to other cities and regions, and other modes of transportation “provided the applicable health and safety protocols are implemented and strictly enforced.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico