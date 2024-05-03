El Niño: Negros Oriental under state of calamity

Three local government units in Negros Oriental have so far declared a state of calamity due to the El Niño-induced drought that has destroyed crops and other agricultural produce. The local governments are Bayawan City, Santa Catalina, and Mabinay.

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — The entire province of Negros Oriental is now under a state of calamity because of the effects of El Niño.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved the calamity declaration during its recent regular session as recommended by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Damage to agriculture in the province due to drought has increased to P240 million.

There are now eight provinces whose entire jurisdiction are under calamity status.

Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Sultan Kudarat, Basilan, Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte and South Cotabato are the other provinces placed under a state of calamity amid losses in the agriculture sector due to extreme heat.

In Negros Occidental, where damage to agriculture has reached P197.153 million as of April 26, Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said declaring a state of calamity is not being considered at this time.

Lacson said the provincial government still has enough funds to assist drought-affected farmers.

A state of calamity declaration allows local government units to spend their calamity funds to assist their constituents.

Mayor John Rey Tabujara of Cauayan town, which is hardest hit by drought in Negros Occidental, said a state of calamity would not be declared yet as there are enough funds to provide assistance to affected residents.

Kabankalan City and San Enrique in Negros Occidental were earlier placed under a state of calamity.

4-day work week

Meanwhile, a four-day work week will be implemented at municipal government offices in Bayambang, Pangasinan to minimize employees’ exposure to extreme heat.

Mayor Niña Jose-Quiambao signed an executive order implementing the compressed work week from May 6 to June 30.

Municipal government employees will observe a work schedule of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Thursday.

Local government unit employees in Binmaley, also in Pangasinan, had earlier adopted a four-day work week, which started on April 22.

Working hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Thursday.

The flexible work schedules do not apply to those rendering vital services such as emergency response, traffic and health.

LGU employees in Cauayan, Isabela and Santa, Ilocos Sur as well as San Gabriel and Bacnotan in la Union had earlier adopted a four-day work week scheme due to rising temperatures and to promote energy conservation.

A compressed work week is also being observed by employees of the Cavite provincial government and Bacoor city government. – Cesar Ramirez