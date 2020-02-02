3 foreign fugitives face deportation

MANILA, Philippines — Three foreign fugitives are facing deportation after Bureau of Immigration officers arrested them in separate operations in Metro Manila and Negros Occidental, a BI official said yesterday.

Cai Cancan, 19, who was caught in Parañaque City recently, is among several persons wanted in China for alleged involvement in a $300,000 credit card fraud scheme, Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

Americans Xerxes Pancipanci, 34, and Richard Bruce Weiser, 72, were arrested in Cagayan de Oro City and Sigay, Negros Oriental, respectively.

Pancipanci is wanted for a vehicular homicide case while Weiser is charged with sexually molesting a minor, Morente said.

He said the three foreigners are temporarily detained at the BI detention facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending their deportation.