In time for Valentine's Day, matching jewerly is back

Receiving your first piece of jewelry will always be memorable. Buying your own is a milestone. But being able to gift jewelry to a loved one is something special on its own. Filipino sustainable jewelry brand Penny Pairs has empowered many to share their favorite pieces with their loved ones thanks to its reasonable pricing. At their new Rockwell popup, it’s not just couples expressing their love for each other with heart lockets and gemstone rings. Daughters are bringing their mothers, too. They bond over the illusion pieces, discover new ways to stack and layer with the Penny Pairs girls, and go home with matching pieces — something that wouldn’t have been possible from its e-commerce site.

Co-founder and creative director Camille Jimenez talks shop with us about the in-person experience.

YSTYLE: What’s different about those who shop Penny Pairs in-person?

One thing I learned from those who shop in person is they don’t come looking for something in particular. Online, they have something specific in mind. When it’s out of stock, they’ll come back.

In person, they choose from what’s available and we can ask them questions and suggest some designs — something we weren’t able to do in the past four years. They’re also much happier to be able to interact with the brand.

Discovering the sparkle of lab-grown gemstones and new ways to stack and combine pieces are some of the pop-up's perks.

People who shop in-store are more particular about how it looks and fits compared to people who shop online. Here, you can try it on, see the size, and how it looks on you.

Is there a piece that is selling better at the pop-up?

Our open-front rings. They look cuter in person. We had one of our customers share how they combine and stack two of them. We tried it in a reel and it went viral. It’s one of those products that you can appreciate more when you try it in person.

What’s the profile of those who shop at the pop-up so far?

Women, same age (as our online customers), 25 to 35 years old. But here, they bring their mothers with them and they both buy something. It’s become a bonding activity to get matching jewelry. It becomes more meaningful.

Guys have also been coming here and they ask for men’s jewelry. We’re working on catering both to men and women in the future.

What’s next for Penny Pairs?

More gemstone jewelry, all lab-grown, in more designs. We are coming out with our biggest opal collection. Our moonstones and turquoise shine differently in person. When it catches the light, it is different. It’s what our customers want to see in real life. You can see it at the pop-up when they come out.

We will also have more illusion pieces. People love them because it’s sulit; even if you only have one piercing, it looks like you have one or two more. They always go out of stock for us. Even if we try to overstock it, it’s always sold out. We will also come out with more pendant necklaces. For the guys, we’ll have longer chain necklaces and bracelets.

The Penny Pairs pop-up is on 2/F of Power Plant Mall, Rockwell, Makati (across The Grid) until March 31.