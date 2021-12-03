Skinâ€™s in season

Skin’s in season

The tail end of 2021 seems to be about much better skin. Whether you’re looking to target your own skin issues or pick up a thoughtful present for your favorite beauty lover, here are some products we’re loving right now:

The balm dot com

I’m personally a fan of the double cleanse. This is the method in which you do a first cleanse to remove makeup, SPF, dirt and grime off the surface of the skin, and the second cleanse allows for a more thorough clear-out of the pores, preventing build-up and acne.

My preferred cleansing balms have been the Heimish All Clean Balm and the Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm, but the very recent launch of the Issy & Co Cleansing Butters has had me all a-flutter. They’re packed with ingredients like squalene for moisture, chamomile extract to calm the skin, soybean oil which provides fatty acids, edelweiss extract that strengthens the skin barrier and reduces sensitivity, brown seaweed extract for extra soothing properties, and more.

It comes in two variants. The Nourishing Melt is ideal for all skin types but most beneficial for dry, dull and oily skins. It is a richer texture and formulation than its alternative, the Calming Melt, which strips back a few ingredients to make room for more sensitive, mature, and troubled skins. This variant is a little more waxy in its initial texture, versus the creamier Nourishing Melt. Both work extremely well and do what they are intended to do, with a very mild and pleasant scent. All you have to do is identify what your skin type and goals are, and you can pick your perfect balm from there.

Glow up

Dealing with maskne has been a rising concern in the beauty space, as well as dealing with fading hyperpigmentation. Vitamin C is one of the best products to bring into the fold for this specific concern, as it aids greatly in brightening. Korean brand Dear Klairs has relaunched in the Philippines, making their cult favorite Freshly Squeezed Vitamin C Serum much more accessible. This has a lower percentage of vitamin C, making it a fantastic jump-off point for those who have yet to try vitamin C, as well as a great option for people with sensitive skins. I’ve found while using this that it doesn’t disturb any active breakouts and actually adds a bit of extra moisture to my skin due to its more weighty texture.

Now, if you’re feeling like your complexion’s turned dull from a life lived mainly indoors, Varens Beauté Bio Soin Vitaminé is it. This French pharmacie brand is a classic, keeping its packaging straightforward while focusing on truly well-considered formulas in delightful textures. The Soin Vitaminé is a vitamin C and E booster, packed full of powerful antioxidants that stimulate cell renewal and protect against free radicals. It has a mild orange yogurt-like scent and has a really smooth, light texture for a vitamin C product. (If you’ve ever tried to make an ultra-thick and mildly grainy vitamin C work before, I’m here to support your trauma.) There are many things I can say about this product, but the most succinct explanation is this: the very first night I tried this product, my partner looked at me and said, “Wow, you look really beautiful today.” And that’s on period.

Oily girl assist

Together with their launch of the Cleansing Butter line, Issy & Co also launched four variations of their Booster Serum. This product is meant to seamlessly assimilate into one’s makeup regimen, while also being a great lightweight product for skin prep. All four types were formulated to address different skin needs, but I’ve noticed that the skincare space creates serums that are mainly targeted towards dry skins. What is wonderful about the Booster Serum line is that there are two serums that have been designed to cater to oily skin types, namely the Sebum Balancing Drops and the Refining & Clarifying Drops.

The Sebum Balancing Drops contain an AHA in the form of lactic acid, the antibacterial and sebum-regulating zinc gluconate, skin-calming bilberry extract, oil-absorbing kaolin clay, and the ever-dependable hydrator glycerin. Together, these ingredients provide necessary hydration while helping control sebum secretion, and leave the skin feeling really supple and healthy.

The Refining & Clarifying Drops contain a substantial amount of niacinamide, which is essential for restoring troubled skin and visibly reducing the appearance of enlarged pores. It also improves the look of a dull, uneven skin tone, further amped up by the licorice root extract also present in the serum. Rapeseed oil and mannitol address hydration, while propanediol allows the skin to maximize its absorption of hydrating ingredients.

The other two variants, Multi-nourishing and Hydrating & Soothing, are equally promising, but what has really impressed me with Issy & Co formulations is how they invest in the latest skincare technology to provide really great formulas to a wider market. Democratizing good skincare is incredibly important, and the brand really deserves props for its efforts.

Hydration nation

Great hydration starts with real, actual moisture on the skin. Dear Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner is the perfect deep-moisturizing base, containing lipidure and beta-glucan, which help the skin retain moisture. It’s also full of botanical extracts that balance the skin’s pH level, making the skin feel nourished right at the top of your routine.

Varens Beauté Bio, on the other hand, has some truly standout hydrators. Its classic Soin Hydratant contains different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, together with aloe vera pulp, in a really lovely light texture. The Soin Revitalisant is actually an anti-aging collagen booster, but the aloe vera in the formula gives it a really nice slip on the skin and would be wonderful for oily skin or anyone who’s had a little sun exposure. The Soin Nourrissant is the richest of the three, packed with avocado oil, shea butter, and trace elements that contribute to its balmy texture. It calms skin inflammation and repairs dry skin, but also is a great option as a barrier cream under your mask to reduce friction and acne formation.

Sealing it all in is a selection of oils from local brand Pili Ani, which has become beloved in the global scene. First is their Ageless Concentrate, which I love to use before makeup (take note, I have normal to dry skin). It’s lightweight and sinks in really nicely, and is full of antioxidants, fatty acids and skin-firming ingredients that my skin personally loves.

The second is one of their hero products, the Self Care Night Recovery Oil, which also contains their signature Pili and Elemi oils. While it’s not a particularly heavy oil, it delivers big results in that it really seals in hydration and also makes a real impact on skin texture. I have used this through weeks of rougher, dryer skin and emerged every time with a much smoother canvas that feels genuinely soft to the touch. It also has to be said that these bottles are weighty and beautifully, thoughtfully designed, bringing a very welcome higher standard and luxe feel to the local skincare market.