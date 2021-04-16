THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Legacy workwear takes to the streets
Dickies gets a fresh new look.

Legacy workwear takes to the streets

THE UNGENTLEWOMAN - Gabbie Tatad (The Philippine Star) - April 16, 2021 - 12:00am

You may have been one of the many scrolling through Instagram, seeing images from this particular campaign and wondering what local streetwear brand was launching. You may have been equally surprised to discover that it was Dickies Philippines.

The brand popped up in mid-March, posting images dripping in warm golden light, of men in motion, clad in what can only be described as pieces of practical but alluring comfort.

How it started

We’ve known Dickies as the go-to workwear brand, having been around since the 1920s. The brand was birthed in Texas and became known for their production of the bib overall. But as they expanded, they began to produce work clothes for a number of careers, as well as garments for the casual clothes wearer. Their main identifying feature, however, is their clothing’s emphasis on durability, decades of unmatched quality, affordability, and how their garments evoke a sense of “pride that embodies the spirit of the American worker.”

The company’s hold on tradition has also been key to their evolution. In World War II, they manufactured uniforms for the US military in the millions. Last year, they stepped up to the plate again with a donation of millions of medical gowns for US healthcare workers.

Dickies has also been known to put their money where their mouth is, taking an open stance in supporting equality and Black-owned businesses. They’ve made donations to the National Urban League (NUL) and the Harold Hunter Foundation (HHF). The former is an organization historically known to defend civil rights, as well as for its urban advocacy that affects at least 300 communities and effectively two million people across the United States. HHF, on the other hand, is a grassroots community-based organization with whom Dickies has partnered since 2017, and which uses skateboarding as a tool in connecting with and nurturing underserved youth.

How it’s going

As we progress through 2021, Dickies brings the quality of both its name and garments to the Philippines, with a campaign that hearkens to the original spirit of the Independent Makers that the brand started with. The imagery in this campaign takes us out of the current streetwear aesthetic that serves fashion more than function, and instead takes real clothes to the streets.

The palette of the clothing in these photos stays neutral with khakis, whites, navy blues, olives and blacks. Thoughtful details like contrast stitching on pieces like the Oxford Graphic Logo Coach jacket and Hickory Cut and Sewn jacket, minimal logos and quietly designed patches elevate the workwear style into a real streamlined cool. These garments are made to hit the pavement and endure every movement, evoking a true utilitarian chic that is as functional as it is easy on the eyes.

In an era where work occurs in more fluid spaces, Dickies also aims to expand its vocabulary and definitions of work, with this message: “Making is no longer only about labor, work, mechanics; to Dickies, making has evolved to build one’s independent voice in a hyper connected world of increasing diversity.”

Our streets, our creatives

This can be seen in their features on creatives that reflect their brand values, who were chosen for being in tune with the genuine quality of character, a consideration that seems to hit quite close to Dickies’ core principles. “When choosing the Makers we wanted to feature for Dickies, the first guideline we had was to not just focus on their follower counts on social media. We believe that the Makers we selected are influential in ways that maybe won’t directly translate to online followers, but with the communities they’re part of. We also wanted to work with people who embodied the spirit of the brand — people who were building things that are meant to last rather than something trendy or of-the-moment,” according to their statement.

They’ve recently featured Omar Baliw, a hip-hop artist and entrepreneur that the brand says they’ve admired for several reasons. “(He) naturally knows how to build community because of the energy around him. He’s not someone necessarily known in most circles, but he’s built such an incredible following around him and (through) the work he does. We also love how he’s a family man. Even with all the work he does, he takes time for what’s most important. He’s also really funny.”

We can also look forward to seeing more of stylist Florian Trinidad, who the brand says “fits the category immediately. She was never afraid to be different and her work was always so good. She has a very consistent and focused point of view and it’s great that Dickies was already a brand she’s been wearing for many years.”

As Dickies expands its reach by beginning with homegrown talents that deserve to be amplified, we have to say we love the look of the brand for more than its effortless cool workwear. Practical, enduring quality in our own streets? It’s never looked so good.

* * *

Dickies is now in Lazada’s LazMall and soon on Zalora.

STREETWEAR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
A new kind of radiance
1 hour ago
A new kind of radiance
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 1 hour ago
Nobody’s judging if your sole source of light at the end of this tunnel is a bit of sparkle and shine. Here’s...
YStyle
fbfb
Filipiniana goes multi-wear and all-occasion for summer
7 days ago
Filipiniana goes multi-wear and all-occasion for summer
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 7 days ago
Wearing Filipino weaves always makes me feel proud. Just in time for summer, HABI: The Philippine Textile Council and Bayo...
YStyle
fbfb
The second coming of L&rsquo;Officiel
35 days ago
The second coming of L’Officiel
By Oliver Emocling | 35 days ago
‘There’s a sense of craving for something that’s more tangible and timeless and exclusive. Print gives the...
YStyle
fbfb
How to eat like your favorite K-drama leading lady
42 days ago
How to eat like your favorite K-drama leading lady
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 42 days ago
Exactly a year ago was our last normal week. But inside the world of a Korean drama, the pandemic doesn’t exist.
YStyle
fbfb
Ines de la Fressange: &lsquo;Great style comes from comfortable clothing&rsquo;
63 days ago
Ines de la Fressange: ‘Great style comes from comfortable clothing’
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 63 days ago
I grew up idolizing model Ines de la Fressange, so when global apparel retailer Uniqlo began collaborating with her in 2014,...
YStyle
fbfb
Dripping with all the health and beauty benefits
77 days ago
Dripping with all the health and beauty benefits
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 77 days ago
Health is wealth, and many of us understand this today more than ever. With the rise of mindful eating at home and home gyms...
YStyle
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with