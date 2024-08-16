An airy, relaxed boutique for audacious Parisian style

Balmain dresses pop royalty like Celine Dion and Cher and literal royalty like Catherine the Princess of Wales. Known for its strict tailoring, cinched waists, strong shoulders, precise pleating, and voluptuous volumes, Balmain’s striking silhouettes are for individuals who are unafraid to make a statement, which is why a shopping experience that doubles as a respite makes perfect sense in the new Balmain Glasshouse.

It's airy, right in the middle of the happening Fashion Walk of Greenbelt 5 while being surprisingly private. Spanning 70 square meters, the boutique features an open, floor-to-ceiling glass structure framed by plush cream velvet curtains and white wool carpeting housing Balmain’s men’s and women's ready-to-wear and runway highlights by creative director Olivier Rousteing. The contrast of Marquina marble counters and metallic-painted modules is unapologetically French, flatteringly modern; it’s where the Balmain Army will undoubtedly feel at home.

***

The Balmain Glasshouse is at The Fashion Walk of Greenbelt 5, Ayala Center, Makati until it moves to the Greenbelt 3 Sunken Garden in Oct. 2024.

The Parisian brand is known for power suits in bold prints.

Miss International 2016 and actress Kylie Verzosa wears a full Balmain look with the B Buzz bag.