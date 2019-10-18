How to balance it all like Beckham

From one great to another, English midfielder David Beckham has been described by legendary Brazilian striker Pele as the greatest football player of this generation.

For us here at YStyle, he’s a menswear icon, getting better with age, the embodiment of modern masculinity. As the hottest young athlete in the ’90s, he was also a red carpet regular and paparazzi favorite, sporting grunge and ever-changing hairstyles, coordinating with wife Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice of the Spice Girls during the height of Cool Britannia.

His style has evolved: “I’m a little bit more relaxed now, more sensible. In the past I did some crazy hairstyles and some hairstyles that I definitely wouldn’t do now. The way I dress now is more classic, simple. I realized once I got past a certain age, I shouldn’t wear clothes that I used to wear when I was 20 years old.”

Now, he is dashing, dapper and tailored in a Ralph Lauren suit, no tie, scruffy with his tattoos peeking through, freshened up after a football clinic last weekend as AIA Philamlife brand ambassador for its “Healthier, Better, Longer Lives” campaign.

“Authenticity is a big part of why I’ve lasted this long and why the brand that I have is successful because I always try to be authentic with the partners that I have, the sponsorships that I do. The stuff that I do in general, there always has to be a good reason for doing it,” the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England legend says.

AIA Global Ambassador David Beckham with Philam Life chief marketing officer Leo Tan and AIA group chief marketing officer Stuart Spencer with the Philam Life Ambassadors Will Dasovich, Mond Gutierrez, Solenn Heussaff, and Nico Bolzico

Like David, the life and health insurance provider is changing the game, moving the narrative away from just paying claims to focusing on vitality and wellness to enjoy life now. Why now?

“My children, my wife, my parents, Victoria’s parents, and my sisters because they are what I really care about. I want to be fit, healthy, and live the right lifestyle so I can continue to be a great husband and a great father,” he tells YStyle.

How does he juggle parenting with a globe-trotting career? He shares: “Victoria and I will never be away from the children at the same time. Victoria’s at home whenever I’m away and I’m home when she’s away.”

As for his health and fitness tips? “I was lucky that I played professionally for 22 years. It was my job to be healthy and fit and I try to continue that now in my life.”

AIA Global Ambassador David Beckham with members of the Philam 7s Football League men’s division

He adds: “As I travel, I try to keep a check on how much I am sleeping because an extra hour of sleep makes a huge difference. My challenge now is to limit my coffee to one (cup) a day. At home, Victoria likes the curtains drawn and I do the same.”

Beckham will eat anything — in moderation. “There’s not much food that I don’t like, but I also try to live a healthy lifestyle. I travel a lot and wherever I go, I try to eat local things, local cuisines, try the hole-in-the-wall places instead of the fancy places because I think that’s where the best food is. And I always think it is where the best culture and conversation comes from.”

He loves our mangoes, fresh and dried, and had ramen as a late night meal when he landed in the Philippines. It’s not so much about having a guilty pleasure, but not being so regimented, and exercising flexibility for living in the moment. When he can, he works out in the hotel gym.

AIA Global Ambassador David Beckham during the Philam 7s Football League sports clinic

When he’s not traveling, he takes care of his four children. “I wake up in the morning, wake the kids up. I make them breakfast and take them to school. I work out, just before I go to the office, and then go for lunch and then try to pick up my children.”

“Thankfully, my children love me, so they love my cooking. So I try to cook as healthy as possible for them. They love pastas. So I try to make pasta as healthy as possible and make them understand that you’re going to get more energy from this, rather than a bar of chocolate.”

His overarching tip for “bending” the regimented rules of health and fitness like Beckham? “Life is all about balance.”