Why business and leisure travelers choose Uno Adventure and Holidays

During its anniversary party on December 17 at The Astbury in Makati City, the full-fledged travel agency announced a significant move as it expands its travel services from corporate or business-to-business clientele to the wider business-to-consumer market in the country.

MANILA, Philippines — Uno Adventure and Holidays is taking the big leap as it celebrates its 15th year milestone.

"Before the pandemic, our company was happy doing business with our corporate clients. Our mindset was changed when COVID-19 hit and affected tourism and travel industries globally for over two years," said Maria Rowena Javier, president and CEO of Uno Adventure and Holidays.

Uno Adventure and Holidays started operations in 2009 with just four personnel. Pre-pandemic, it had 32 people. Now, it has about 60 personnel, an indication of how busy the travel agency has become since its 2022 reopening. It is expected that with the addition of B2C clients, more travel bookings will be closed to more domestic and international destinations.

There are more than enough reasons why Uno Adventure and Holidays has remained among the most trusted travel agencies for the past 15 years. For business and leisure travelers, here are the top reasons why the company must always be on top of mind when booking travels to any destination.

IATA Accreditation

As one of the most trusted and most reliable travel agencies in the country, Uno Adventure and Holidays has the advantage of having an accreditation from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade organization of the world's top airlines.

"We print our own flight tickets because we can go directly to the carriers' lines. We book your flights for your convenience and security," Javier said.

Flexibility in flight schedules

The IATA accreditation also enables Uno Adventure and Holidays to offer greater flexibility in terms of booking flight schedules. The travel agency is the best option to take if you need to book a flight within a week or even at least within 3 days.

"If you need to suddenly rebook a flight due to inevitable and unexpected circumstances, you can directly talk to our travel consultants and not bother chatting with chatbots. That's the biggest difference," Javier added.

Saving on costs

Uno Adventure and Holidays can defy the common notion that traveling through an agency is more expensive than booking flights on your own. Again, the IATA accreditation helps the company access more flights across the globe, even from budget airlines, if clients would prefer.

"We can beat the best deals on direct flights because there's no booking fee, no issuance fee, no commissions as we can deal directly with airlines through our IATA accreditation," Javier explained, adding that the company is even partnering with banks to offer zero-interest flexible and installment payment schemes.

Visa application assistance

Uno Adventure and Holidays offers expertise in assisting visa applications. "Filipinos need visas when traveling all over the world, except to Southeast Asia. We want Filipinos to be informed when it comes to visas so they would understand that it is not that difficult. It is easy to get Schengen, UK, Japan, or Korean visas with our guidance, proper assessment of documents, and correct information," Javier beamed.

Roaming partnership with Globe

Uno Adventure and Holidays has entered into a partnership with Globe so it could tie up its travel offers with the leading telecom firm's roaming services. The team-up entails irresistible and exclusive perks and incentives for Globe Platinum subscribers who are traveling abroad via Uno Adventure and Holidays.

Aside from access to the reliable GoRoam roaming promo, clients can also enjoy the Advance Booking feature via the GlobeOne app, enabling travelers to book data roaming promos up to a year in advance for seamless and secured data roaming services and connectivity in any of the destinations.

With its commitment to customer satisfaction and strategic partnerships, Uno Adventure and Holidays takes an amazing journey, making the world accessible.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Uno Adventure and Holidays is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.