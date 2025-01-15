Trafalgar unveils top travel trends and destinations for Philippines in 2025

MANILA, Philippines — As 2025 begins, Trafalgar share its insights into the top travel trends shaping the year and unveils the most sought-after destinations for Filipino travelers.

With a deep understanding of evolving travel preferences, this report highlights how Filipinos are embracing new ways to explore the world, underscored by a renewed appreciation for meaningful experiences.

Top travel trends for 2025

1. Slow travel

Filipino travelers are increasingly taking the time to immerse themselves in the culture and history of their destinations. Slow travel—characterized by longer stays—has seen a 6% rise in popularity among Filipinos opting for trips longer than 10 days. According to TTC’s data:

81% of Filipino travelers prefer trips lasting between 10 to 14 days

14% favor extended adventures spanning 15 to 21 days

2. Local towns and secondary cities travel

Beyond the allure of iconic metropolises, more Filipinos are turning their attention to off the beaten path travels to lesser-explored cities. Destinations such as Matera in Southern Italy and Normandy in France are gaining popularity.

3. Solo travel

The trend of solo travel continues its upward trajectory as more Filipinos seek personal growth and solitude. Trafalgar has seen consistent growth in solo travelers:

A 5% increase in 2024 compared to 2023

A steady annual rise since 2023, reflecting the appeal of individual exploration with the safety and structure of guided tours

4. Multi-generational travel

Post-2024, family travel has seen a resurgence, with multi-generational trips gaining significant traction. Families are choosing to create lasting memories together while enjoying the benefits of shared caregiving and connection. This trend underscores the value of shared experiences that bridge generations.

Top destinations for 2025

TTC’s insights reveal the five most sought-after destinations for Filipino travelers this year.

1. Spain

From the vibrant streets of Barcelona to the historical allure of Granada, Spain offers a rich tapestry of culture, cuisine, and stunning architecture. Go for a mini Pilgrimage trip on Trafalgar’s 11 Day Northern Spain tour? On this trip, you’ll trace the footsteps of pilgrims, witnessing breathtaking landscapes and timeless traditions.

2. Egypt

Home to the ancient pyramids and the timeless Nile River, Egypt combines history and adventure, making it a must-visit destination. Take in everything Egypt has to offer with our Travel Director who is also an Egyptologist on Trafalgar’s 9 Day Best of Egypt.

3. Scandinavia

With its breathtaking fjords, Northern Lights and sustainable cities, Scandinavia promises a unique blend of natural beauty and modern innovation. Hop aboard one of Europe’s most exciting train journeys on Trafalgar’s 14 Day Scenic Scandinavia and its Fjords or go on a once in a lifetime aurora hunting experience on Trafalgar’s 9 D Scandinavian Northern Lights.

4. Switzerland

Renowned for its alpine landscapes, serene lakes, and charming villages, Switzerland is a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. Join us on Trafalgar’s Best of Switzerland for a 9 Day Tour of the must-sees in Zürich, Zermatt, St. Moritz and Lucerne

5. France

Beyond Paris, travelers can explore the wine regions of Bordeaux, the lavender fields of Provence, the historical sites of Normandy and explore lesser visited cities on Trafalgar’s 8 Day Treasures of France including Normandy.

Travel with ease and confidence

Trafalgar offers Filipino travelers a seamless way to explore these destinations. These guided tours are designed to save time, provide cost-efficient options, and ensure travelers experience the best each destination has to offer without the stress of planning.

“Filipino travelers are increasingly prioritizing meaningful and enriching travel experiences. Whether it’s savoring the charm of a lessen known cities, embarking on a solo journey, or creating memories with family, Trafalgar is committed to crafting journeys that inspire and connect,” said Nick Lim, CEO (Asia), The Travel Corporation.

For more information on Trafalgar, visit www.trafalgar.com/en-sg or https://panpacifictravel.com.ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release from The Travel Corp. is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



